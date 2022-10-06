NL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Mets vs. Padres

Season Series: Padres Won, 4-2

The New York Mets first met up with the Padres this year in San Diego on June 6th, in a game where they went on to beat the home team by an 11-5 score. They then lost the following day, as Yu Darvish blanked the Mets over seven innings pitched, in what became a 7-0 win for San Diego.

In the rubber match of the series, the Mets turned to Chris Bassitt (who could find himself in a similar role this weekend) and he did not fare well. Bassitt allowed seven earned runs and was bounced in the fourth inning after having recorded just 10 outs on the day.

Fast-forward to the end of July and the Padres and Mets met again, but this time at the eventual home of this Wild Card round, Citi Field. The Padres took the first two games of that series, extended their season winning streak against the Mets to four games, before New York finally took the last game to conclude the season series with two wins in six tries.

Pitching Matchups

One of the great things about the best-of-three Wild Card format is the fact that every playoff team has at least three quality starters to throw out, giving us incredible matchups all weekend, regardless of the series.

This particular series is full of sexy matchups, with every single probable starter having once been an All-Star in their careers. Twenty All-Star appearances between these six starters, 19 200-strikeout seasons, six Cy Young Awards (five from deGrom and Scherzer, but hats off to Blake Snell), two ERA titles (deGrom and again, Snell!) and a partridge in a pear tree. Here are the potential matchups:

Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) vs. Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA)

Ever since the New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract this offseason, there was always one big question that came to mind. Who would start Game 1 of a playoff series, Scherzer or Jacob deGrom.