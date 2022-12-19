MLB Journeymen: Royce Clayton

Throughout the rest of the offseason, as players search for new homes, we’ll look at some of baseball’s most well-traveled. Since the arrival of free agency in the mid-1970s, most major leaguers haven’t stayed with one team. Some have changed franchises more often than others. Our first player is a shortstop who wore the uniforms of 11 different clubs over 17 seasons.

He dreamt of being the next Ozzie Smith. Ever since 12-year-old Royce Clayton saw “The Wizard” play at Dodger Stadium, he collected Ozzie’s photos, got Ozzie’s autograph, and tracked Ozzie in the box scores. Clayton even played shortstop as a kid to emulate his idol. It’s not known if he tried to backflip, too.

Royce chose wisely. Smith was a vital part of the St. Louis Cardinals during their success in the 1980s, becoming the greatest defensive player at his position — or any position — and was one of the most beloved players in the Cardinals’ long and distinguished history.

Clayton played well enough as an amateur shortstop to be drafted in the first round by the San Francisco Giants in 1988 and four years later became their everyday shortstop. He was more defensive standout and offensive liability. In 1995, Clayton led National League shortstops in putouts (223) and assists (411). Although he hit 29 doubles and stole 24 bases his on-base percentage was only .298.