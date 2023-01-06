MLB Journeymen: LaTroy Hawkins

Hawkins’ career went through its share of prolonged struggle and prosperity. After debuting in 1995, he remained a Minnesota Twin for nine years — struggling as a starter before finding success in a setup role.

For five seasons, Hawkins made 98 turns out of the Twins rotation. His ERA in those starts was north of 6.00 and in 1999 he dubiously led the league in earned runs allowed. Hawkins moved into the bullpen, but while the 2000 season was an improvement the same troubles soon became apparent and his chance as a closer was taken away.

His status as a major leaguer in doubt, Hawkins discovered the stuff that turned him into one of the best relievers in the American League. Used as a setup man, Hawkins was a key bullpen piece for a Twins team that won consecutive AL Central titles. He had a 2.13 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched in 2002 and followed that with 1.86 ERA in 2003, the fifth-lowest among AL pitchers who threw at least 60 innings. He made 74 appearances in that ’03 season, striking out 75 hitters in 77.1 frames.

Hawkins’ revival made him appealing to other teams looking for bullpen arms. Namely the Chicago Cubs, who signed him as a free agent that offseason. He was a closer again, and saved 25 for the North Siders. This was part of a dozen-year stretch in which he earned a reputation for being durable — averaging 60 appearances from 2002 through 2013.

Although an injury-plagued year in 2012 with the Angels nearly caused Hawkins to hang it up. He initially balked at a minor league contract offer from the New York Mets, but eventually took it.

Hawkins entered his 40s earning more attention across the league — not only because he was still making regular appearances but that he was doing so at a high level. Hawkins trimmed his ERA even as the grey hairs accumulated: posting a 2.93 ERA in 73 appearances for the Mets in 2013 and then saved 23 in 57 games in a return to the Rockies in 2014.