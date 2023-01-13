MLB Journeymen: Kenny Lofton

That speed was not limited to the outfield. Lofton led the league in stolen bases for five consecutive seasons — averaging 65 from his rookie year in ’92 through ’96.

A good reason why he made so many steals was that he got on base enough. Lofton was a hair short of being a .300 hitter and he eclipsed that mark 10 times. He had at least a 110 OPS+ in seven seasons.

He was the catalyst on 11 teams that reached the postseason, and two that ended up in the World Series. The most celebrated of those teams was Cleveland in 1995. Lofton, an integral part of a group that grew up within the organization and blossomed into a dynasty in-waiting, going 100-44 in an abbreviated year to dominate the AL Central.

Cleveland’s long-awaited return to the World Series was secured thanks to Lofton’s daring on the bases. On a passed ball by Randy Johnson in the eighth inning, Lofton started from second base and didn’t slow up.

Lofton has a strong association with Cleveland’s baseball history to this day, having played there for a decade. So it’s hard to believe that he squeezed 10 more teams in a 17-year career. And he wasn’t confined to one part of the country, either.

From 2002 with the Chicago White Sox to a farewell full-circle reunion in Northeast Ohio, Lofton circumnavigated the majors — playing for at least one club in each division. He made the postseason in five of those final six seasons. It’s probably not a coincidence nor good fortune, because Lofton didn’t spend his time in those Octobers riding the bench.