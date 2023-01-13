MLB Journeymen: Kenny Lofton
One of the most exciting players of his era, Kenny Lofton played for 11 teams across a big league career that spanned 17 seasons.
Throughout the rest of the offseason, as players land new homes, we’ll look at some of baseball’s well-traveled. Some have changed franchises more often than others. Up next is a dynamic outfielder who managed to spend the final seven seasons with 10 different clubs.
Take Ken Griffey Jr out of it. Is Kenny Lofton the most exciting player of the 1990s?
You can make a case for Mark McGwire on the frequency and distance with which he hit a baseball. Maybe it’s Barry Bonds. But not many during that period offered up excitement in the various ways Lofton did.
His exceptional speed and leaping ability made him a terrific center fielder — tracking down would-be hits in the gap or taking away potential homers. Before the major leagues, that was put to good use on the University of Arizona basketball team under Lute Olsen.
That speed was not limited to the outfield. Lofton led the league in stolen bases for five consecutive seasons — averaging 65 from his rookie year in ’92 through ’96.
A good reason why he made so many steals was that he got on base enough. Lofton was a hair short of being a .300 hitter and he eclipsed that mark 10 times. He had at least a 110 OPS+ in seven seasons.
He was the catalyst on 11 teams that reached the postseason, and two that ended up in the World Series. The most celebrated of those teams was Cleveland in 1995. Lofton, an integral part of a group that grew up within the organization and blossomed into a dynasty in-waiting, going 100-44 in an abbreviated year to dominate the AL Central.
Cleveland’s long-awaited return to the World Series was secured thanks to Lofton’s daring on the bases. On a passed ball by Randy Johnson in the eighth inning, Lofton started from second base and didn’t slow up.
Lofton has a strong association with Cleveland’s baseball history to this day, having played there for a decade. So it’s hard to believe that he squeezed 10 more teams in a 17-year career. And he wasn’t confined to one part of the country, either.
From 2002 with the Chicago White Sox to a farewell full-circle reunion in Northeast Ohio, Lofton circumnavigated the majors — playing for at least one club in each division. He made the postseason in five of those final six seasons. It’s probably not a coincidence nor good fortune, because Lofton didn’t spend his time in those Octobers riding the bench.
He scored the winning run to send San Francisco to the ’02 World Series. He batted .323 for the Cubs in 2003 NLCS, better remembered for Steve Bartman. And he recorded 12 hits as Cleveland came within a game of the AL pennant in 2007.
Six years later, Lofton made his first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot. It would also be his last. Because he received just 18 votes, Lofton didn’t reach the five percent threshold needed to remain eligible.
One and done. To be fair, Lofton isn’t a Hall of Famer. But he should not have disappeared from the ballot so abruptly. His career was far better than many who outlasted him.
A dynamic player who made six All-Star Games, won four Gold Gloves, had a .794 OPS, and stole 622 bases deserved better. It’s the least that could’ve been done for a very good career and a thrilling player to watch.