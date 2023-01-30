MLB Journeymen: Bartolo Colón

For the rest of the offseason, we’ll look at baseball’s well-traveled, some of who have changed franchises more often than others. Next is someone who, as the saying goes, needs no introduction.

He’s eligible for the Hall of Fame next year. Even if he had a realistic chance to get in, Bartolo Colón doesn’t need it to be any more famous. Unique is a better word. Not only on did he create a large footprint on the baseball landscape with his lengthy and transcendent career, it was better than most who played as long or longer than him (and there aren’t many of those).

He pitched for a team that made the World Series in 1997 and a team that reached the World Series in 2015. He was an All-Star in 1998 and an All-Star again in 2016. His 247 wins are the most for a Latin-born pitcher. Twenty-one of those came in 2005, when he earned the American League Cy Young Award.

Colón also had a one-of-a-kind image, especially as he reached the latter part of his career. He defied any throught of a typical baseball body. I mean, look at him.