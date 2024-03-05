MLB Injury Report: Lucas Giolito Has Partially Torn UCL, Verlander to the IL

Verlander is back to throwing now, but according to manager Joe Espada, JV will not be ready to take the ball on Opening Day and is instead starting the season in the IL.

Unlike Giolito, the prognosis is much better on Verlander, as the expectation is that he will miss the start of the season, but will be back soon. According to Espada, this is more a matter of running out of time to get him ready for the season than it is an injury that is still lingering.

Justin Verlander will be on the IL to begin the season, manager Joe Espada said. Verlander hasn't had any setbacks, but he needs more time in his build up.



"He's doing well, but we're running out of days and won't be able to build him up to start the regular season," he said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 5, 2024

When he was with the New York Mets last season, Verlander started the year on the injured list as well, as he did not make his first start until May 4th. Despite the injury and being traded back to the Houston Astros midseason, Verlander still made 27 starts and pitched 162 1/3 innings in 2023.

Many will be watching Verlander’s innings count closely this year, as he has a $35 million club option for the 2025 season that vests once he hits 140 innings pitched. The Mets would be on the hook for half of that option, so the Astros are incentivized to work with Verlander to make sure he reaches it.

Sonny Gray Has a Hamstring Strain

Another pitcher who is supposed to suit up for a new team this year, Sonny Gray may miss the start of the season with a hamstring strain.

The St. Louis Cardinals are encouraged that the strain is not a more serious injury, but they are still not expecting their new ace to be ready for Opening Day, with an IL stint likely.