MLB Injured Report: Oneil Cruz Among Top Players to the IL

The Pirates Lose Oneil Cruz in Brutal Injury

This is, without a doubt, the biggest and most devastating injury we’ve seen so far this year.

Pirates shortstop and franchise cornerstone, Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured left ankle Sunday in a home plate collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.

The benches cleared in Pittsburgh following a play at the plate involving Oneil Cruz.



This is a massive blow for the Bucs, who’ve gotten off to an unexpected 6-4 start. They’ve revitalized the city and given Yinzers hope that better days may be closer than they thought.

Cruz himself has been solid too. In nine games, he’d gotten on base at a .375 clip, hit a homer and stole three bases. But Cruz represents so much more, for this city and team, than an exciting young player with a high ceiling. He’s Pittsburgh’s transition back to baseball relevance.

Now, he’s out roughly four months. And the Pirates’ hopes of playing competitive baseball are probably shot. Who they ask to play shortstop (Rodolfo Castro) is probably irrelevant. The season now becomes a mission to resign Bryan Reynolds and make the correct pick come July.

Phillies Lose Another First Baseman

Five hours east on I-76, another Pennsylvania team is dealing with their own bad luck.