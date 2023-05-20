Mitch Keller is Firing on All Cylinders Towards Contract Extension

Then Keller flipped the script. Through his first nine starts this season, Keller is an impressive 5-1, has posted a 2.44 ERA, and already thrown a complete game. His K/9 is at a career-best 11.06, and his BB/9 is at a career best 2.01.

He is now in the 83rd percentile in average exit velocity, and the 91st percentile in hard hit percentage. His fastball spin, strikeout percentage, opponent xBA, and opponent xSLG are all in the top 25% of the league.

The turnaround can be attributed to two main factors, both involving Keller’s pitch mix. First, he has dramatically reduced his fastball usage. When he first broke into the league, Keller threw his fastball between 55%-60% of the time, allowing hitters to hunt the pitch. He now throws his heater just 25.1% of the time, which has kept hitters off balance and held them to a .154 average against the pitch.

The other major change was the addition of two new pitches, a sweeper and a sinker, in 2022. While he was still getting a feel for these pitches last year, it is clear that he now has a level of comfortability with them, and this expanded repertoire gives hitters more to think when in the box.

The question now facing the Pirates, though, is is this performance sustainable. The potential extension would be very different if they believe Keller can continue to throw like an ace than it would if they believe he will regress back to the pitcher he was through the first four years of his career.

While some of the underlying numbers, such as his average exit velocity and hard hit percentage suggest that Keller will remain dominant, there are others that are not as promising.