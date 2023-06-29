Mike Trout is a Fan of Playing Wild Games at Coors Field

The Los Angeles Angels finished a wild series at Coors Field last weekend.

On Friday night, Shohei Ohtani was just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle when the Colorado Rockies came from behind to win with Elias Díaz hitting the team’s first grand slam home run in 256 games.

Then on Saturday night, the Angels defeated the Rockies in an historic 25-1 shellacking that would set a new single-game Angels franchise record for hits (28) and runs scored (25). They would also leave their mark in the MLB record book.

largest wins since 1900:



8/22/2007 Rangers: +27, 30-3

6/8/1950 Red Sox: +25, 29-4

Today Angels: +24, 25-1

7/7/1923 Cleveland: +24, 27-3 https://t.co/0cPlnZT5Jq — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 25, 2023

For the Sunday finale, the Angels lost the third game of the series, resulting in another weird historical note.