Michael Massey: A Tale of Two Months

The start of the 2023 season came quick, and Kansas City Royals fans were excited to see their young core in action. Unlike 2022, the Royals were “letting the kids play” from the start of April. Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Kyle Isbel, and Michael Massey all started the season in the starting lineup.

Everyone knew the hype around Witt, Pasquantino and Melendez, but there were also lofty expectations set on a fourth guy: Michael Massey. With the trade of Whit Merrifield and a recent lack of offensive production from Nicky Lopez, Massey was expected to come in, take over second base, and provide the Royals the much-needed offense and gold glove defense they were looking for from that position.

April Woes

April was unkind to Massey. He looked uncomfortable at the plate, and just couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm. Simply put, it seemed like Massey could not pick up a single pitch big league arms were throwing him; he was basically swinging at everything as soon as it left the pitcher’s fingertips. Massey struck out 31 times in 81 plate appearances (38.3% K%), and you were just hoping that he would show some signs of production sporadically. On top of the strikeouts, he had zero walks, only one extra base hit, and was sporting an OBP of .163. Massey had a -19 wRC+ to end the month of April.

Listen, I really like Michael Massey. One of the best middle-infield defensive products in the #Royals pipeline. But man, MLB pitching is eating him alive right now.



He is struggling to see the ball at the plate, and this is not just a tonight issue. pic.twitter.com/9DSP7xXQTQ — Jacob Milham (@JacobMilhamKC) April 16, 2023

The number of competitive teams the Royals played in April didn’t help Massey’s chances of getting out of his slump. It seemed like every series he was facing some tough pitching that didn’t get any easier. The early struggles led many fans to call for his demotion to Triple-A. With the Royals struggling to win any games, and guys like Samad Taylor thriving in Triple-A, fans wanted a change. The 25-year-old Massey was facing even more pressure to perform with the looming potential of being sent back down to the minors. But, the Royals remained patient with their young second baseman. They had plenty of opportunities to send him down, but remained confident in Massey to turn things around. May was right around the corner, and the schedule got easier with the likes of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers on the radar. The patience by Manager Matt Quatraro and the front office paid off.