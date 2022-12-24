Major League Baseball’s Greatest Gifts

From: Don Denkinger

To: Kansas City Royals

Item: Safe call in ninth inning of Game 6, 1985 World Series

In complete fairness, it’s one of the hardest plays to judge. The Cardinals were three outs away from the title and led 1-0. Jorge Orta led off the bottom of the ninth and hit a dribbler to the right side. First baseman Jack Clark fielded it and threw to pitcher Todd Worrell covering. Umpire Denkinger called Orta safe. Instant replay wasn’t available to confirm or overturn calls, but was certainly available for public viewing. And Orta was clearly out.

The Cards also shared in the generosity. On the next pitch, Clark misjudged a popup. The Royals followed with a single, sacrifice bunt turned force play at third, got a passed ball by catcher Darrell Porter, and finally a two-run single from Dane Iorg that scored the tying and winning runs.

St. Louis had completely unraveled and it only got worse in Game 7. Kansas City won, 11-0.

From: John McNamara

To: New York Mets

Item: Game 6, 1986 World Series

The image of Mookie Wilson’s ground ball going through the legs of Bill Buckner is seared forever in the minds of the public, but history shows the blame should go in many other directions. Boston won seven times during the ’86 postseason, and each instance Buckner and his aging knees were replaced by the younger Dave Stapleton.

Red Sox manager John McNamara decided against this move on a Saturday night at Shea when his team held a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the 10th and, well…you know the rest. Calvin Schiraldi got the first two men out before giving up three straight hits.

Bob Stanely came in with the score 5-4 and runners on first and third. His 2-2 pitch went to the backstop, but should’ve been caught by catcher Rich Gedman. Then, Ray Knight was caught leaning off second base but Stanley didn’t make a pickoff throw. Stanley also may have been late in covering first on the grounder that became the Buckner error.