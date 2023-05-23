Luis Robert Has Shown Us Both Heights of the Rollercoaster

He has the tendency to chase offspeed, specifically sliders, as he looks to pull every pitch he sees at times. His strikeout rate this season is at 26.4%, while his walk rate is just 5.2%. This isn’t sustainable but it has improved during the season.

Robert started the season hot out of the gate with five home runs through his first 11 games and an OPS over 1.000 during that time. He looked like the player we had hoped to see for a long time as he made spectacular catches in center field with a few moonshot home runs that gave hope to the fans.

LUIS ROBERT JR. CAN’T STOP MAKING INSANE CATCHES! pic.twitter.com/I4XDY6xdfJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2023

Everything started to spiral for Robert in the middle of April. On April 13th, Robert had a 1.038 OPS on the season while hitting .340 and leading the team in almost every offensive statistic. From April 14th until the end of the month, Robert recorded just five total base hits and his OPS fell to .661 on the season after two weeks of miserable baseball.

He was selling out for big swings and chasing every single pitch being thrown in his direction during that timeframe. His average exit velocity dropped drastically as he made hard contact at times but was often striking out or just rolling over on bad pitches.

Simply put, his approach and lack of focus caught up to him and made him one of the worst hitters in baseball for the second half of April. After a stretch of not looking serviceable at all, he was benched on April 29th for what later was reported to have been related to an injury that he didn’t disclose to the staff but appeared to be a serious lack of hustle on his part at the time.

Now this is just hard to watch…



Luis Robert Jr. gives essentially no effort here and the White Sox nightmare season continues. pic.twitter.com/kxFu265q8R — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 29, 2023

Fans grew increasingly frustrated with Robert and the team as a whole as they continued to fall apart on and off the field. Robert showed early in the season that he was ready to go this season and take his game to the next level, but it was hard to believe after two weeks of terrible baseball. Robert was benched again the day after this incident and returned another day later after a day off on May 2nd.