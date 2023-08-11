Looking (Diamond)back on 25 Years of Baseball in the Desert

Game 5 Dramatics – October 14, 2001

Arizona returned to the postseason for the second time in four years, but its journey to the World Series was very close to being derailed by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. The D-Backs’ biggest acquisition the past season, Curt Schilling, pitched like the clutch performer he was.

With the series in the balance, he held the visiting Redbirds to one run as it remained tied through eight. Arizona threatened with runners on first and third and a chance to walk it off. Tony Womack failed to get down a bunt on a suicide squeeze attempt. Swinging the bat worked a lot better. He singled to left-center field to bring in Danny Bautista for the run that sent the Diamondbacks to the LCS.

The Greatest World Series Ever – November 4, 2001

Just about everything was on the Yankees’ side: destiny, a roster of well-tested champions, dramatic comeback victories in Games 4 and 5. The Diamondbacks, though, had the two best pitchers: Johnson and Schilling. Each was at their best in this series.

The duo joined forces in the deciding contest. Schilling went 7.1 innings to match Roger Clemens. When he slipped, it was Johnson — who threw 104 pitches in a must-win Game 6 — relieving him. Together, they kept Arizona within reach heading to the bottom of the ninth. Down one, even that task seemed impossible with who the Yankees had coming to the mound: Mariano Rivera. But destiny was with the team in the desert.

They rallied to tie and had the bases loaded with one down. World Series heroics were there for Luis Gonzalez, who had hit 57 homers on the season. With the infield in, Gonzalez flared one in the ideal spot in shallow left-center. The Diamondbacks had done it.

Total Perfection – May 18, 2004

At 40 years old and the Hall of Fame now a certainty, Randy Johnson had done about everything. He’d even thrown a no-hitter while with the Mariners in 1990. Only 16 since the turn of the 20th century had done what all pitchers strive for when the Diamondbacks faced in Atlanta in mid-May.