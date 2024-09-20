Why Kevin Ginkel is Key to Arizona Diamondbacks Deep Postseason Run
After playing a key role in the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2023, Kevin Ginkel has had a September to forget this season.
DENVER — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ready to give Kevin Ginkel another chance to shake off a bad performance. Coming off a Sunday outing where Ginkel had given up four runs on four hits (including a home run), Ginkel was right back on the mound on Monday at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.
Lovullo’s hopes for a smooth return, however, were dashed quickly when Ginkel gave up a two-out, game-tying home run in the seventh inning as part of what would eventually be a 3-2 win for the Rockies.
When every game is magnified as the Diamondbacks work to hold on to their National League Wild Card spot, Ginkel’s recent struggles have spelled problems in the desert. Heading into Friday night’s game in Milwaukee against the Brewers, the 30-year-old right-hander has struggled mightily in September. In 4.2 innings of work this month, Ginkel has given up 10 hits and eight runs, including three home runs.
“I think there are some pitches (Sunday) where they were kind of fluky. That’s just baseball,” Ginkel said. “Sometimes it just stinks that’s at this point in the season now. I just have to keep going. I feel like I’m doing a decent job. It’s the results just haven’t been there, and so it’s frustrating.”
Last September as the Diamondbacks went 15-12 to secure a Wild Card spot that would eventually turn into the National League’s berth in the Fall Classic, Ginkel was a key part of that final month of the regular season, throwing 11.0 innings while allowing just seven hits and four earned runs (3.27 ERA) as batters hit just .184 against him. This September, Ginkel’s ERA stands at 15.43 while opponents have a .417 batting average when he is on the mound.
While the recent numbers are alarming, Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom is pumping the brakes on any concern. The veteran pitching coach is also quick to point out that Ginkel is coming off a superb stretch where he did not allow an earned run in 15 of his 17 games from August 5 through September 11, going 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA (three earned runs in 16.2 innings) and 1.08 WHIP.
“This guy’s super valuable to us,” Strom said. “And if you look further back (before his last couple of outings) and you look at the bigger picture, you’ll see that he’s got some unbelievably big outs for us. We throw him in bases-loaded situations, two on and one out, and those kind of things. By and large, I’m bullish on Ginkel. I think he’s a top seventh-inning kind of reliever.”
Strom and the rest of the Diamondbacks remember the force that Ginkel was in the postseason, scattering eight hits over 11.2 scoreless innings, and believe that same kind of pitcher is there and ready to dominate in October. MLB.com called him Arizona’s “X-factor” in the playoffs.
“I still harken back to what he did in the playoffs last year, and I won’t forget that. Just like with (Brandon) Pfaadt, I won’t forget that. If they did it once, they can do it again. I don’t really see anything. I just need Kevin to be as optimistic and positive as he can, by himself, I think it’s the key.”
Lovullo is trying to kickstart that optimism in Ginkel by putting him in situations where he believes he can succeed for himself and the team. However, Monday’s home run is a sign that pitch location is where Ginkel needs to quickly improve.
“We need him,” Lovullo said. “I don’t like them (relievers) sitting around after tough days like that. I wanted to get him back in the saddle and get him pumping strikes and getting big outs, and I thought he did that. He just left a breaking ball over the middle of the plate.”
Watch the pitch location of Monday’s home run and you’ll see why it was driven out of the park.
“It’s my job at the end of the day to get those three outs and, giving up the homer, it’s crushing,” Ginkel said. “Hopefully I’ll get the ball again soon and get back on track.”
The Diamondbacks need that in a bullpen that has been shaky at times and an entire pitching staff that has struggled to keep runs off the board over the last 30 days. Heading into Thursday’s action, Arizona pitchers had combined for a 5.73 ERA during that stretch, placing them last among all MLB teams.
Ginkel shaking off any issues as the Diamondbacks delve into their final three series of the regular season would be a big plus for the defending NL champions. If Arizona is to make another deep October run, Ginkel’s return to form could be a key to that quest.