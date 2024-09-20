Why Kevin Ginkel is Key to Arizona Diamondbacks Deep Postseason Run

Last September as the Diamondbacks went 15-12 to secure a Wild Card spot that would eventually turn into the National League’s berth in the Fall Classic, Ginkel was a key part of that final month of the regular season, throwing 11.0 innings while allowing just seven hits and four earned runs (3.27 ERA) as batters hit just .184 against him. This September, Ginkel’s ERA stands at 15.43 while opponents have a .417 batting average when he is on the mound.

While the recent numbers are alarming, Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom is pumping the brakes on any concern. The veteran pitching coach is also quick to point out that Ginkel is coming off a superb stretch where he did not allow an earned run in 15 of his 17 games from August 5 through September 11, going 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA (three earned runs in 16.2 innings) and 1.08 WHIP.

“This guy’s super valuable to us,” Strom said. “And if you look further back (before his last couple of outings) and you look at the bigger picture, you’ll see that he’s got some unbelievably big outs for us. We throw him in bases-loaded situations, two on and one out, and those kind of things. By and large, I’m bullish on Ginkel. I think he’s a top seventh-inning kind of reliever.”

Strom and the rest of the Diamondbacks remember the force that Ginkel was in the postseason, scattering eight hits over 11.2 scoreless innings, and believe that same kind of pitcher is there and ready to dominate in October. MLB.com called him Arizona’s “X-factor” in the playoffs.

“I still harken back to what he did in the playoffs last year, and I won’t forget that. Just like with (Brandon) Pfaadt, I won’t forget that. If they did it once, they can do it again. I don’t really see anything. I just need Kevin to be as optimistic and positive as he can, by himself, I think it’s the key.”

Lovullo is trying to kickstart that optimism in Ginkel by putting him in situations where he believes he can succeed for himself and the team. However, Monday’s home run is a sign that pitch location is where Ginkel needs to quickly improve.