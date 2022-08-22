Jeff McNeil is the Hottest Hitter on the Planet Right Now

The 30-year-old is hitting .438/.463/.697, with 14 doubles, 15 runs scored and 13 RBIs. His 227 wRC+ since June 30th leads the league, as he is also hitting over 40 points better than anyone else.

McNeil is making a late-season push to win this year’s batting title, although Paul Goldschmidt has a healthy lead with his .340 average compared to McNeil’s .321 mark. Freddie Freeman currently sits in second at .324, but it is McNeil who has gained the most ground since the All-Star break.

Coming into this season, there were many who were torn on which player McNeil projected to be moving forward. In 2021, McNeil hit to a paltry .251/.319/.360 line with a 92 wRC+. The Mets tried to get McNeil to hit the ball harder and change who he was as a player and that approach could not have backfired more.

This season, McNeil has gotten back to being a pesky slap hitter, who seeks out the holes in a team’s defense and hits the ball there. His .358 BABIP is a career-high for a full season. While other hitters having a high BABIP could predict a regression is coming, for McNeil, it is more indicative of a successful approach playing to his strengths.

McNeil is hitting .368 against the shift this year, as any team foolish enough to give him a hole in the infield is sure to regret it when he peppers it with slow grounders that make it into the outfield as hits.

Batted ball data is very deceiving with McNeil because of how he leverages his elite bat-to-ball skills into getting hits multiple ways. He ranks in the bottom 15% of the league in average exit velocity (14th percentile), HardHit% (10th percentile) and Barrel% (7th percentile), yet finds himself in the 88th percentile or better in Whiff%, xBA and K%.