Jeff Conine’s All-Star Golf Classic Raises Over $550,000 For Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

The 30th annual Conine All-Star Golf Classic was a record-breaking event for Jeff and Cindy Conine, raising more than half a million dollars to assist families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

The tournament has raised more than $8 million to support the Conine Clubhouse, a “home away from home” for families to stay free of charge while their child is being treated. The Conine Clubhouse offers private bedrooms and baths, suites for larger families, playrooms for young children, laundry facilities and a chapel for quiet reflection.

The Conine Clubhouse has helped more than 25,000 families remain within a short walking distance of their child while finding comfort that can be hard to come by in such difficult times.

Hosted at the Ft. Lauderdale Country Club for the last seven years, this year’s tournament marked the 13th consecutive sellout, with more than 270 players participating between the two courses. The event featured a celebrity for each foursome, including active MLB players like Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett, to retired NBA players Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice and Carlos Boozer, as well as Conine’s former teammates Lívan and Orlando “El Duque” Hernández.