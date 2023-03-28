Jarred Kelenic Primed For Breakout Season After Torrid Spring

While it wasn’t talked about at all at the time, it really isn’t surprising to see why Kelenic has had his share of tough times thus far in the big leagues. An entire lost season and nowhere even close to the amount of high leverage minor league contests a player should need before getting a taste of the majors. Truthfully, the Mariners could have handled his development a lot better than they did.

Why Kelenic Is Primed For A Breakout Season

Okay, enough dwelling on the past. The Mariners are a true contender for the AL Pennant in 2023. And Kelenic has put himself in position to have significant impact on just how dominant Seattle can be. He is almost undoubtedly the team’s X-factor.

He started to find some success when he was called back up for the final couple of weeks in 2022, along with the postseason, putting up an 1.107 OPS in his first week back before some hard hit luck went well against him in the final week.

But something about Kelenic looked different at the tail end of last season. He looked much more relaxed. He started to use the opposite field. He posted a K% of 24.1% and a BB% of 12%, both gargantuan improvements from where he had been (28.1% K% in 2021 and 33.7% K% in total for 2022). Simply put, you started to see a part reincarnation of the hitter that was tabbed the best prep hitter in the draft in 2018 and a can’t-miss prospect.

But after Houston swept Seattle in the ALDS, with Kelenic going 2-for-13 in the series and (much like the majority of the lineup) 0-for-7 in the 18-inning finale, he knew there was more that had to be done on his end. He was determined. And he got to work.

Nobody on the Mariners roster has turned more heads than Kelenic this spring. As early as the first game, there were noticeable differences in his stance and swing. There were way fewer moving parts. He wasn’t crouched with heavily bent knees. The bat was rested on his left shoulder rather than hanging above it. His load and stride were compact, both in his hands and legs. Everything just looked easier.