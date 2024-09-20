James ‘Big Maple’ Paxton Set to Retire After 2024 Campaign

The province of British Columbia has produced many talented baseball players – Jeff Francis (Vancouver, B.C.), Justin Morneau (New Westminster, B.C.), and Hall of Famer Larry Walker (Maple Ridge, B.C.) – amongst many others who have called the rocky mountains or the ocean playground.

This includes James Paxton, who hails from the most autocorrected city name within the province (Ladner, not Lander). Across 11 seasons, Paxton has seen the highs and lows of what being a professional baseball player has to offer – injuries, milestones, playing in front of family and friends, and even getting drafted by the only Canadian big league team (although didn’t sign – more on that later).

With this in mind, on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast with Rob Bradford, Paxton announced that this would be his final year in the big leagues.

Canadian Lefty James Paxton Intends to Retire

“I’m hoping that we can squeak into the postseason, and I can get the opportunity to pitch again… But I think after this season, I’m gonna be retiring and moving onto the next chapter. It’s tough. Obviously, I can still do it. I can still go out there and compete and help the team win, I just think with where my family is at and what they need right now, they need me home. I feel the duty and responsibility to being at home with my family, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with them.”