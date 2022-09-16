Jake McCarthy Is the Best Rookie No One Is Talking About

His play of late has even got him drawing the attention of athletes across sports. The Phoenix Suns Cam Payne recently attended a Diamondbacks game not only in a McCarthy jersey but also an ‘NBA JAM’ themed shirt that featured the two of them on the front.

AZ Fam.



All love between Jake and @campayne after tonight’s W. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6ZVvg6MYnz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Stone Garrett may all be more recognizable names and are all playing with the team right now. But McCarthy’s production has been enough to earn himself consistent playing time and the number three spot in the batting order.

Jake McCarthy is just ridiculous right now. pic.twitter.com/dwIlZU4N9h — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 11, 2022

McCarthy has been making his mark to the tune of a .300/.360/.471 slash line with 18 stolen bases and a 131 wRC+. His biggest tool may just be the speed that has gotten him those 18 stolen bases. He ranks in the 99th percentile of all MLB runners, running 30.1 ft/s and he knows how to use it.

Even with his foiled attempted walk-off steal of home against the Dodgers on Sep. 14, McCarthy has a 90% success rate on stolen bases this year, only having been caught twice on 20 attempts.

JAKE MCCARTHY JUST TRIED TO WALK IT OFF BY STEALING HOME pic.twitter.com/chGRKIhm1y — MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays (@MLBWalk_Offs) September 15, 2022

Despite struggling in his initial trip to the big leagues this season, McCarthy has really hit his stride with the bat since being recalled on July 11. Since that date, he’s slashed .331/.394/.500 and has decreased his K% from 34.9% to 14.1%.

A big part of his success comes from how McCarthy has dealt with different arsenals this season.