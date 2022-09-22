How Michael Wacha Resurrected His Career With the Red Sox

There doesn’t seem to be one clear reason Wacha is succeeding this year, just like there was never one clear reason he was struggling before. Except for throwing his sinker a bit more often, there isn’t much Wacha is doing this season that he never tried before, and he still doesn’t throw the sinker often enough for it to explain such an incredible bounce-back.

Instead of one major change making all the difference, Wacha has been succeeding because of all the little things going right at the same time – something that just hasn’t happened for him over the past few years.

In 2019, he struggled because his home run rate ballooned and his strikeout-to-walk ratio tanked. The following year, he got his K/BB back up – higher than ever before – but his home run rate also jumped. In 2021, he finally got his home run rate down a ways, but his K/BB fell too.

And that’s just one example of the ups and downs Michael Wacha went through over those three seasons. One year his walk rate would go down, but his opponents’ batting average would rise. The next, his batting average against would drop, but his walk rate would double.

One year he allowed too much pulled contact, and another year he allowed too many barreled balls. One year he struggled to locate his four-seam fastball, and the year after that he got his four-seam under control but ran into trouble with his cutter.

Each year, there were things Wacha was doing right – things that proved he could still be a capable big league starter – but there was always a new problem. Finally, in 2022, everything is clicking. The Red Sox are backing him up with solid defense. His home run rate is way down. All of his pitches are working for him. He allows a lot of contact, but he has limited hard hit balls. He isn’t a strikeout machine, but he keeps runners off the bases with a low walk rate.