How J.D. Martinez Changes the New York Mets Plans for 2024

Ever since David Stearns took over as the President of Baseball Operations for the New York Mets, he has discussed a delicate balance they are trying to strike between trying to win now, and focusing in building a sustainable winner in the future.

This balance was never more in conflict than when it came to addressing the need to add a big bat in the middle of their lineup.

Once the Mets signed Harrison Bader to improve their defense in center field, the only positions where they could upgrade were third base and designated hitter. The problem is that the Mets had a pair of 24-year-olds in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos who were in line to get at-bats at those two positions to continue their development.

Throughout spring training it appeared like the Mets were perfectly okay with going into the season and seeing what they had in the kids. Until they were less than a week away from Opening Day and J.D. Martinez fell into their laps on sweetheart one-year deal.