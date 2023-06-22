How Can the Seattle Mariners Lineup Turn The Season Around?

In a nutshell, the offense simply hasn’t been up to par. But it the reasons stem much further than just that, including several key pieces they are relying on performing well below expectations. So let’s take a look at what needs to happen for the bats to steer the ballclub back on track.

All stats taken prior to play on June 21st

Slash The Strikeout Rate Or Add Pop

This team has way too much swing and miss in their game. They are punching out at the second-highest rate in all of baseball (25.9%) trailing only the Twins. Six of their nine starters are throwing up strikeouts at a 25% clip or higher. That’s not even including a handful of the bench players, whether it be guys currently on the roster (such as Tom Murphy) or players that have now been sent to Triple-A (Cooper Hummel, Sam Haggerty, Taylor Trammell) who were also well above the 25% mark.

Now, you can maneuver the waters of substantial strikeout portions if it is made up by baseballs leaving the yard. But Seattle, despite having their offense built on the reliance of long balls, are not displaying nearly enough power the way they did a season ago (8th in team WRC+ at 107).

The Mariners sit right at about the league average mark in WRC+ (98), placing them in a tie for 16th, while ranking 19th in isolated power, 21st in home runs, 24th in OPS and 24th in wOBA.

Those numbers are not going to cut it, especially when you combine it with the sky-high strikeout rate. The strikeouts have started to marginally deteriorate over the last couple weeks, but the authoritative hitting still needs to increase.