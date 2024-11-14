How Can the Reds Fix their Outfield Problems?

When looking at this group the first thing that came to mind was “no one really took a big step forward last year”. Will Benson was a complete mess, striking out almost 40% of the time while also seeing his power dip (.190 ISO).

Fraley dealt with a terrible health situation with his daughter combined with an injury and didn’t really look like the Fraley we know. Friedl had a list of injuries and Fairchild held his own considering his role but proved unplayable against righties.

Outside of the primary group, the minor league depth is closer to long shots than proven Major Leaguers. Hinds had an incredible first few games but was not given much opportunity as strikeout concerns still loom. Dunn, who also had an early season injury, looked far off from 2023. Hurtubise and Wiemer are off a major league tool, but not enough of them.

As I look ahead to 2025, there’s room for improvement, but also reason to believe a couple of these players can, and should, be back in their roles. Steer put up a 20/20 season but was not the same hitter from 2023.

I think there’s enough talent there to bank on a better season and his versatility allows opportunity elsewhere if needed. I’m willing to see what a healthy Fraley and Friedl can bring whether it be as a starter, platoon, or bench outfielder.

Possible Starting Options

With Steer being able to move around, Fraley far from a sure thing, and Friedl’s injury past, there’s definitely room to add an everyday player. Stuart Fairchild is out of options and while he’s an okay option and good platoon player, an upgrade wouldn’t hurt.