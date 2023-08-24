Have the Diamondbacks Recovered From Their Second Half Skid?

When July ended, they had gone 8-16. Most folks wrote them off as a young team that had gotten off to a hot start before falling back to earth — the Icarus of the NL West, if you will — a sign that its window of contention had cracked for the young team but was not yet fully opened.

As manager Torrey Luvollo put it on July 25,

“Look, we’re all frustrated. We know what’s going on. Every single day we fight. The effort is there. We just haven’t won baseball games at the rate that we want to. This is part of a baseball season. This is what happens inside of the baseball season. These days happen to good teams every single year, and every time you got to have some sort of response. And tomorrow is our opportunity to play our finest game. That’s what I’m gonna look at.”

The D-backs may have not played their “finest games” since Luvollo’s comments, but it soon became clear that the D-backs were not yet done.

In August, they have gone 9-11(9-2 since August 12), getting firmly back to .500 on August 13. (Maybe it was those retro uniforms they wore to celebrate their 25th anniversary?)

Throwback Zac. 🥛



6 scoreless frames from The Milk Man tonight. pic.twitter.com/8lvzno1Chv — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 13, 2023

Since then, they’ve won eight of 10 games, including a road series with the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres and a two-game homestand against the Rangers. In short, they are firmly back in the Wild Card hunt. This weekend will see them in perhaps their most consequential series of the season when they play four games against the Cincinnati Reds.