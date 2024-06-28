Has John Means’ Time With the Orioles Come to an End?

Through some of the worst years of Baltimore Orioles baseball, there was one reason to turn a game on. John Means was that reason. During the 2019-21 seasons, John Means was the best player on one of the worst teams in baseball.

Earlier this season, Means went down with a UCL injury and would undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time since 2022. A player who was once a beacon of hope for the future and what was to come has not been able to reap the benefits of his service.

John Means is in his final season of arbitration, and after his second Tommy John surgery in as many years, no one knows what the future holds. This season could be the last time that we see Means pitch in an Orioles jersey.

A journey that started full of potential, could be coming to an incredibly unfortunate end.