Five Way Too Early MLB Offseason Predictions

Marcus Stroman signs three-year, $75 million deal with the Giants

Despite an injury that may hold Stroman out for much of the remaining season, he’s in the midst of one of his career-best campaigns. He’s been one of the best pitchers on the Cubs’ roster this season and will be in for a sizeable payday

Marcus Stroman has right rib cartilage fracture – no timeline on recovery. #Cubs — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) August 16, 2023

While Stroman’s future seems a tad murky right now, you can’t deny an ERA that sat at 3.09 prior to his last two starts made before the injury. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball through the first half of the season and has continued to find ways to be a crafty and competitive pitcher throughout his career.

There was speculation of the Cubs likely trading him before they got hot and ended up buying at the deadline. However, it seems less than likely for him to remain in Chicago after the season.

According to @BNightengale:



1) The Chicago White Sox are having internal interviews to “determine whether dramatic changes are needed inside the front office or the coaching staff.”



2) The Chicago Cubs have no intention to offer Marcus Stroman an extension after this season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 20, 2023

When looking at potential suitors, many teams are going to be in the market for quality starting pitchers just like we saw at the trade deadline. While more premium targets are available, Stroman is one of the better options with the ability to help anchor the Giants’ rotation alongside Logan Webb.

Dylan Cease Traded to the Dodgers

The White Sox are approaching a whole new era with the front office changes that occurred this week. Whoever takes over the front office, the roster overhaul that began at the deadline and is likely not over yet. The biggest asset by far left on the roster, that could realistically be moved (Luis Robert Jr. isn’t going anywhere), is Dylan Cease.

The team moved a plethora of pitchers leading up to the deadline and has an incredibly thin pitching staff at the Major League level right now, but capitalizing on Cease’s value may still be the best option for the future. They couldn’t find a partner that was able to match their price at the beginning of the month but will have much more time to attempt to do so this winter.