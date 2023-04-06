Five Bold Predictions for the National League East

The launch angle last year is a cause for concern. After posting average launch angles over 18 degrees in 2020 and 2021, Acuna Jr. saw that number fall to 10.8 degrees last year. That corresponded with him posting the lowest barrel rate of his career. It is really hard to hit home runs if you are not hitting the ball in the air, but with a clean bill of health, expect his average launch angle to return to above 15 degrees.

The real question is if he is able to steal 40 bases. Before the injury, Acuña Jr. was one of the fastest players in baseball, finishing in at least the 95th percentile for sprint speed each year. He slowed down a tick last year, but he looks to be fully healthy again this season. He stole 29 bags in 119 games during the 2022 season after returning from a torn ACL. That put him on a pace for 39 bags in a full 162 last year.

Ronald Acuña Jr. realizes Patrick Corbin has already thrown over twice and he gets really excited about it! 😂



Easy steal on the next pitch though and Ronald is gonna steal a ton of bags this season if he stays healthy. pic.twitter.com/gsUZPW01aw — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 30, 2023

Remember that Acuña Jr. just turned 25 years old, and modern medicine works wonders. Just nine months after tearing his ACL, Adrian Peterson returned and rushed for over 2000 yards. Expect a similar type of bounce-back for Acuña Jr. this year.

Miami Marlins

Prediction: Luis Arraez finishes with a batting average over .345

The last player to hit over .345 in a full season was Mookie Betts in 2018, but if there is a player that can do it again, it is Luis Arraez. While he won the AL batting title last year, Arraez only hit .316, but he has more in the tank. He puts the ball in play as much as anyone and features insane contact ability with great plate discipline.

Last year, Arraez posted a 94% zone contact rate. If you throw Arraez a strike that he likes, he is going to swing and put it in play. He has a great knowledge of the strike zone. While he doesn’t have an amazing chase rate, it is still among the top 25% in baseball. Part of the reason that shouldn’t be a concern is that when Arraez did chase last year, he made contact 89.4% of the time. When Arraez chases, it is on close pitches, and they are ones that he can put in play for base hits.