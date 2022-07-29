Fantasy Baseball: Second Half Breakout Candidates

ALEX KIRILLOFF JUST SMACKED HIS SECOND HOME RUN OF THE GAME 🔥#MNTwins

Since his return to the Twins on June 17th, Kirilloff has a .301 average with 21 RBI and a 48% hard hit rate in 30 games. The Twins are active in deadline discussions, and several moves could boost his fantasy value. If he is traded to a new team, playing time in a low-pressure situation. If Jose Miranda or Trevor Larnach are moved, Kirilloffs at-bats should increase.

Alec Bohm – 3B – Phillies (18.7% ESPN)

2022 Stats: .294/.327/.403, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 102 wRC+

A massive 2020 season lead to plenty of buzz entering 2021. Bohm went through a sophmore slump in 2021, but has seemed to of found his stroke in 2022. The 25-year-old third baseman has exploded in July slashing .436/.463/.613 with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 62 at-bats.

His low walk rates are coupled with a respectable 19.6% strikeout rate, while the advantage metrics all check out. Bohm has doubled his launch angle from 5.6 degrees in 2021 to 10.6 degrees in 2022, leading me to believe there’s room for more power. The Phillies batting order is ever-changing moving Bohm between the six and seven hole, even recently being slotted in the three hole.

Alec Bohm finally got out and pretended to be pissed off 😂 pic.twitter.com/7LlpW3NpYK — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) July 29, 2022

After his emotional meltdown earlier this season, Bohm seems to be in better spirits. A more comfortable and confident player at the plate, Bohm is in position for a big second half of the season.

Brady Singer – SP – Royals (15.4% ESPN)

2022 Stats: 4-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 84.2 IP, 91 SO