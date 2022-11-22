Every Team’s Most Valuable Trade Chip

Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell – OF

It is no secret that Jo Adell seems to have fallen out of favor in the Angels organization. Between the struggles at the plate, and trips from Anaheim to the Salt Lake Bees, a change of scenery is much needed for this former top prospect.

Jo Adell with the SLAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ywNOZKmm3W — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2021

The biggest issue with Adell is his approach at the plate. With such an aggressive nature, the strikeouts tend to pile up with ease and it doesn’t seem as if the Angels are quite fond of that by how they have bounced him around.

While the signing of Tyler Anderson should not prevent the Angels from going after another starter, I do not know if that is something they would consider in a return for Adell. However, with such a young player, the options for a potential suitor should be plentiful. There will likely be an OF-needy team that will take the chance on Adell.

Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Diego Cartaya – C

The Dodgers are entering this offseason with more question marks than we could remember.

Trea Turner is a free agent and Justin Turner will likely be out of LA. Walker Buehler will also likely be out all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

It begs the question, how are they going to fill these voids?

Many speculate that, if they cannot re-sign Turner, they will likely still be in play for another one of the premier shortstops available on the market. Center field is currently a question mark for them. But the biggest concern may be the starting rotation.

Their rotation will be led by Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Clayton Kershaw has signed a one-year deal to return, but how many innings can they realistically expect him to give them at this point?

Dustin May made a late-season return from his own elbow surgery and it is going to be hard to depend on him early in the year as he continues to build back up. Their farm system does have intriguing arms, but those aren’t the players that make up the rotation of a World Series hopeful ball club.

Diego Cartaya just hit one out of the stadium pic.twitter.com/JWNPmtcggd — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 13, 2022

Blue-chip-catching prospect Diego Cartaya’s name has been thrown around in a lot of trade rumors over the years. He could, again, be used in trade talks to help them find another strong starting pitching option or even an everyday center fielder.

Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins

Pablo Lopez – RHP

Sometimes the chalk choice is the right choice.

Pablo Lopez’s name has been thrown around to just about every team at this point. There’s a reason for that. The Marlins have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to starting pitching. With their dire need to fill their lineup with productivity, Lopez fits the bill as the perfect trade chip to net them that return.

Marlins pitcher Pablo López sets a Major League record by striking out the first 9 batters of the game 😳



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/135uTfYKlC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2021

Coming off a career-high in innings pitched, Pablo’s trade value may never be higher than what it is now. With as much pitching depth as they have, the Marlins should look to capitalize on Pablo’s strong season in order to help them solidify their lineup.

Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta – RHP

Like the Marlins, the Brewers have a plethora of good starting pitchers in their organization.

With their need to fill out a few holes in their lineup, one of their three horsemen could be used to do that. While Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff’s names have been mentioned a lot in rumors, I believe the most realistic arm that could be on the move is Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is only a year removed from his breakout season in 2021. After an injury-plagued 2022, Peralta is in line for a bounce-back opportunity going into next season. He does not have quite the track record you would hope to be acquiring in a trade, but the talent is there.

The Brewers could move on from Peralta and still have enough pitching depth to carry them throughout the season, even if they were to experience an injury.

Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins

Jorge Polanco – 2B/SS

The Twins find themselves in a weird situation heading into this offseason.

One year removed from seemingly going all-in, they failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were set on them and are likely looking up to Cleveland and the White Sox in the standings this upcoming season. If they decide to revamp their roster, Jorge Polanco, and his three years left of team control, would likely get them the return to do so.

Moving Polanco would allow for the Twins to give more consistent at-bats to Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon up the middle. They also have two prospects set to debut in 2023 that look to be the future at the positions for them. Austin Martin and Edouard Julien both had standout performances during the Arizona Fall League, leading many to believe that their debuts are right around the corner.

A trade including Polanco could get the Twins the high-level caliber arms that they desperately need.

Potential Suitors: Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez – C

Here is another name that had been mentioned a lot around the trade deadline this past season.

Alvarez really broke out this past season and looks to be well underway to living up to expectations… at the plate.

The biggest question mark surrounding him right now is whether he will be able to stay behind the dish long-term for the Mets. With James McCann the current starter at the position, moving Alvarez is not something Met fans are looking to do. However, if Alvarez isn’t the catcher of the future, and will be limited to more of a DH role, moving him now would be the best move for the Metropolitans.

Mets #1 prospect Francisco Alvarez with an absolute bomb! pic.twitter.com/NqkDaXbiNo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2022

There are a few ways they could look to go in terms of a return surrounding an Alvarez package. With deGrom uncertain to return, Bassitt going into free agency after declining his option, and Max Scherzer dealing with lingering injuries, a starting pitcher would likely be what the Mets go searching for. If a team is still willing to believe that Alvarez can play passable defense, they might be willing to take a chance.

Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees

Oswald Peraza – SS

Well Yankee fans, stop me if you’ve heard this before. Oswald Peraza is a coveted trade asset around the league.

Of every rumor floated around this organization, Peraza’s name is the one that other teams are looking to get in return. As recently as this past deadline where the Miami Marlins were rumored to be looking to acquire Peraza in a deal around Pablo Lopez.

While many Yankee fans have been clamoring for Peraza to be the everyday shortstop already, there’s always the hope they go out and sign a big name to fill the position. Doing so would allow them to use Peraza to sure up other areas of the roster.

Oswald Peraza's first career home run! pic.twitter.com/zoLDcyf4C9 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 4, 2022

In terms of a potential suitor, why not take a look at the catcher down in Oakland that has also been shopped around lately.

Potential Suitor: Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics

Sean Murphy – C

The last man standing.

Sean Murphy has seen his All-Star teammates move at a rapid pace as recently as last offseason where Matt Chapman, Matt Olsen, Frankie Montas, and Chris Bassitt have all been shipped off since then. With the A’s moving towards a retooling of their organization, Sean Murphy looks to be the next man out.

There are many organizations that are hopeful to acquire the services of Murphy to lock down the catcher position for them. The A’s would kick their revamp into the next gear by bringing in a substantial package for their backstop.

🔊 GRAND SLAM SEAN MURPHY pic.twitter.com/RxeelwgUfE — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 31, 2022

Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies

Mick Abel – RHP

The Phillies came up just short of winning the World Series this season. They were able to get strong contributions from everywhere in their lineup, and proved a lot of doubters wrong with their deep run.

Mick Abel works a 1-2-3 opening frame, struck out the first two batters. FB sat 95-98 mph, slider at 85 mph, CHG at 88 mph. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/dHMsLa58vt — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) September 4, 2022

Now, they are looking to make the next move to get over that hump.

Being that they are not shy from spending money, they could always go out and sign players if they are willing to pay the “Steve Cohen tax.” However, with the emergence of pitching prospect Andrew Painter, the former top arm in their system can now be used as a trade chip to help them target another arm for their big-league rotation. They could also look to go through the trade market to lock down their middle infield should they not sign one of the top options in free agency.

The former 15th overall pick of the 2020 draft has continued to steadily rise through this farm system. At 21 years old in Double-A, he more than held his own amongst the opposition in the league. Seeing that Andrew Painter has leaped over him, in terms of prospect rankings, in the Phillies system, they could be more willing to involve him in trade discussions than they were before.

Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds – OF

Another staple in league-wide trade discussions.

At this point, it is almost inevitable that the Pirates move on from Bryan Reynolds. No matter how many times they might refute the idea, the interest continues to grow around the league. Now might be the best time to, finally, make the move.

Bryan Reynolds crushed this pitch pic.twitter.com/blSMuHHBSB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 12, 2022

The switch-hitting center fielder has had a couple of up-and-down seasons in the past few years. However, that doesn’t stop the phone from ringing. For an organization that is looking to continue to build its already strong farm system, trading Reynolds for much-needed pitching talent would fare them well.

Potential Suitors: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. – SS/OF

This is the biggest wild card of the article. Also the most controversial.

When he is on the field, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most electric players to watch play the game on a nightly basis. We’re going into 2023 with him having missed this entire season between wrist surgery and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Not to mention the shoulder injury that also required surgery to repair a torn labrum.

After signing his monster 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021, the Padres were hoping that Tatis Jr. would be the face of their franchise and the game of baseball. To many, that contract might be immovable. Due to this, it will be hard to find a suitor that can take on the whole, if not the majority, of the deal. A trade surrounding the parameters of the Giancarlo Stanton move from Miami to New York is what the end result would be.

All of Fernando Tatis Jr’s 81 Career Home Runs (Just the swing) pic.twitter.com/PANz4AZkXR — Danny (@TatisMVPszn) November 13, 2022

It’ll be considered a salary dump but, at the end of the day, it will provide the Padres front office the flexibility to lock up Juan Soto, possibly extend Josh Hader, and continue filling out the rest of their roster.

Potential Suitors: Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants

Luis Matos – OF

This past season was not too kind to Luis Matos. The Giants talented top prospect struggled to match the production from his impressive beginning to his young career.

At times, Matos has drawn comparisons to Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Many will obviously scoff at that, and for good reason. What this does is prove to those who doubt him what kind of talent he possesses.

Giants prospect Luis Matos lays out ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iuFC3gighY — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 22, 2022

Since the end of their season, there were already reports that the Giants were looking to make big moves this offseason. Whether via the free agent market or through a trade, the Giants seem ready to make moves.

With needs around the majority of the roster, Matos could be used to net the center fielder that they have been looking for. He could also be used to help bring in a top rotation mate to Logan Webb.

Either way, I do believe that a team would be willing to take the chance that Matos figures it out. A strong performance in the AFL might have helped soothe some of the worries he may have created in 2022.

Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic – OF

It’s no secret. Jarred Kelenic has seemed to have worn out his welcome in Seattle.

Between the consistent trips between Seattle and Tacoma, and the struggles prevalent throughout, Kelenic needs a fresh start. With the Mariners trading for Teoscar Hernandez, having their face of the franchise manning center field, Jesse Winker set to return next season, and their clear willingness to go out and make moves, I do not doubt that Kelenic can be used in trade talks to help bring in a strong upgrade at one of their positions in need of one.

Particularly someone to plug into second base.

This is what you dream of for Jarred Kelenic. So happy for the guy. pic.twitter.com/SOqV7cPb8D — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) August 3, 2022

Even through the struggles, although not many, Kelenic has shown flashes of the potential many witnessed throughout his accession through the minor leagues.

Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman – 2B/SS/3B/OF

Here is a name that might rub Cardinal fans the wrong way. Tommy Edman has been more than what they could have ever bargained for.

His ability to play above-average defense at multiple positions has allotted them so much positional flexibility to be able to make moves wherever they needed to.

For some time now, the Cardinals have been in need of another arm in their rotation. If a starter is mentioned in trade rumors, St. Louis is immediately brought up as a potential suitor for them. Now is their chance to go out and get their guy to man down their rotation. With Wainwright entering his final season, and Jack Flaherty struggling with staying on the field, Tommy Edman is the perfect option to help them acquire a top-end, controllable, starter to help them make a deep postseason run in 2023.

Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariner

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe – 2B/OF

As it stands right now, the Rays benefit the most from being able to move just about anyone they need to because of how deep their farm system is. No matter how many moves they make, there is always someone waiting in the wings to take over for the player moving on.

Brandon Lowe is another example of someone they might already have a replacement groomed for. 2022 was an injury-plagued season for Lowe as he was dealing with a lingering back issue all year. His positional flexibility to be able to play second base and a corner outfield spot serves him well and could have a lot of teams calling Tampa if they were to make him available.

Brandon Lowe goes yard in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/FRYdn40FS9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 30, 2022

With their ability to develop players at an incredible rate, the Rays can use Lowe to help them replace Kevin Kiermaier in center field, or even help them build their prospect farm even more.

Potential Suitors: Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers

Evan Carter – OF

Evan Carter is someone that few will not be familiar with and, by few, I mean those who don’t listen to The Call Up. His name has been mentioned quite a bit by Aram because of the sheer talent that he possesses. It is something that the Rangers noticed early when they took him out of high school in COVID-shortened MLB draft.

Even after missing a lot of the 2021 season because of a stress fracture in his back, Carter was able to pick up right where he left off for the Rangers. Now, he could be the headliner in a deal that could bring them the starting pitcher they desperately need.

Two triples AND a grand slam?



No. 9 @Rangers prospect Evan Carter was everywhere for the @HickoryCrawdads. pic.twitter.com/oEvy3GAlvF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 22, 2022

The Rangers are going for it. There’s no denying that with the moves they have recently made. While they have high hopes for Carter going forward, making him available in trade talks can make all the difference in the caliber of an arm they can get in return.

Potential Suitors: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins,

Toronto Blue Jays

Gabriel Moreno – C

The Blue Jays have already been active on the trade market and, with them still looking to fill some needs heading into 2023, they are likely to continue wheeling and dealing.

The need for another staring pitcher and a left-handed hitting center fielder has been mentioned quite a bit recently. Lucky for the Jays, they have an allotment of catchers that peak the interest of many other teams around the league. The one the might bring them the best return would likely be Gabriel Moreno.

After Adley, Moreno had been mentioned as one of the best catching prospects in all of baseball. His ability to put bat on ball, and drive it with force to all fields, pairs well with the above-average athleticism that has seen him play multiple positions throughout his time in the minor leagues. This potential future All-Star catcher would definitely help fill some of the voids on this roster.

Gabriel Moreno Blue Jays prospect just hit a ball 111 mph and it almost went THROUGH the wall @Starting9

pic.twitter.com/VMdrnV8pGG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2022

Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals

Victor Robles – 3B

This was by far the toughest assignment of this exercise. An organization that is looking to build for the future. After trading away Juan Soto, the valuable trade assets that teams would likely covet in a deal aren’t available to them. That leaves former top-prospect Victor Robles.

Victor Robles and the Nats taking this spoiler role seriously pic.twitter.com/XBsGeNy4CJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2022

Robles has not been able to live up to the lofty expectations that were put on him while he was climbing through the Nationals system. With him and Soto being mentioned together a lot, it is not hard to imagine why.

For some time now, Robles has seemingly been the odd man out for this roster. While he may not have much trade value at the moment, a team looking for a speedy fourth outfielder could make the move for Robles if they believe he can still provide value for them at the big-league level.

Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres