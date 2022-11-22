Every Team’s Most Valuable Trade Chip
With the hot stove in full swing, here is one player from every MLB team that could be traded this offseason.
Now that the MLB season is officially over, and the 40-man rosters are set league-wide, we barrel towards the 2022 Winter Meetings with rumors swirling.
Whether a team is rebuilding or contending, they each possess a valuable asset that can be used in a deal to help them improve in other areas. Trades are all the craze in the game today. Yeah, there will be a lot of money thrown around at Free Agents, and those transactions involving players that we know will grab headlines.
Yet baseball fans are always looking for the “big move” and those primarily derive from trades. Now, just because their name is mentioned in this article, does not mean that the organization should look to deal them. It just means that this player could possess the most value in trade talks.
I also wanted to avoid using the easy choice on each team as much as possible. For example, not just cherry-picking the team’s top prospect or choosing the best player on the roster where they’re unlikely to even entertain an offer for them.
Stoves hot. Phones are ringing. Let’s see what your team might have to offer this winter.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Alek Thomas – OF
The Diamondbacks are in a prime spot in regard to roster construction. With a slew of young prospects quickly progressing through their system, the D-Backs window to win might have just seen its glimmer towards winning baseball.
Arizona will likely look to stand pat and let their players develop properly instead of trying to pry their window open before they’re actually ready to compete. However, recent news of their willingness to deal one of their young outfielders for pitching help makes Alek Thomas a name to watch closely in trade talks.
The young outfielder made his debut in 2022 and hit the ground running. In his first 12 days in the majors, he was hitting .333/.349/.643 with a .992 OPS. After that time period, the game began adjusting to him and he went through the same ups and downs that most rookies go through their first time around. He was optioned back down to Triple-A Reno on September 25th to try and work through those struggles. The defensive skills are unquestionable. He is a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder that a lot of teams could use in their lineup.
Even with the struggles, Thomas could headline a package that nets the Diamondbacks a strong arm in their rotation.
Potential suitors: Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers
Atlanta Braves
Ian Anderson – RHP
After being a staple for the Braves rotation in their playoff run last season, Ian Anderson did not fare well in 2022. The struggles were so prevalent that it led to his eventual demotion to Triple-A to try and work on those issues.
Anderson did have a slight drop in his velocity from 2021 to 2022, 94.6 to 94 MPH, in addition to an uptick in his walk rate. In order for Anderson to be a reliable option for the Braves going forward, he will have to be at least league-average. Though, the Braves could choose to dangle Anderson in trade talks should they look to upgrade their roster elsewhere.
Controllable, and young, starting pitching is valuable across the league. Even with the issues he went through in 2022, you have to believe that there’s an organization willing to take the chance that Anderson is able to bounce back to his 2021 form.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays
Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins – OF
Going back a season, Mullins has been the subject of many trade rumors surrounding the Orioles organization. After ditching switch-hitting, Mullins had a breakout year for Baltimore. Now that the window for this organization seems to have opened earlier than anticipated, and with their need for starting pitching, Mullins’ name could resurface again in talks heading into the Winter Meetings.
Even though he is only entering his age-28 season, the fact that the Orioles have such a deep farm system makes it easier for them to entertain the option of moving Mullins for the need in their rotation. While his 2022 season was nowhere near what it was in 2021, Mullins is still a productive leadoff hitter that would be an upgrade for any team who may look to acquire him.
Potential Suitors: Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets
Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo – OF
There could be a lot of back and forth regarding the direction that the Red Sox could be headed during this offseason. With so many questions surrounding their roster, looking to revamp their farm system could be the “ideal” approach for them.
Alex Verdugo was the headline in the Mookie Betts deal so moving him likely would leave Red Sox fans feeling that much worse about that deal.
Verdugo has not lived up to the lofty expectations set on him by fans in Boston. I’m sure you can understand why. Now, after three years in the organization, perhaps this Front Office just hasn’t seen enough from him to believe that he can transform into the star outfielder they were hoping they traded for.
His steady production for the Red Sox, plus the affordable control attached to him, could bring back a decent return to an organization that could use more depth throughout their system.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago Cubs
Christopher Morel – 2B/3B/OF
In 2022, Chris Morel provided a Cubs roster, that had little expectations, a surprising spark with his play on both sides of the ball. Now, the question surrounding him is where exactly he fits on this team.
Without a true home on the field, Morel fits the “super-utility” role quite well for the Cubs. Although, for an organization rumored to be big spenders in the free agent market, why wouldn’t they consider using Morel to help them secure a pitcher via trade, rather than spend money there as well?
There are many teams that wish they had a Morel-type player on their roster. While the Cubs might be one of them, they have a system full of similar profile types that could fill the void he would leave behind if he was shipped out of Chicago.
It might not be a deal to net them a front-line starter, but he should be able to bring them back a solid piece to add to their needy rotation.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres
Chicago White Sox
Eloy Jimenez – DH
Notice the position next to Eloy’s name. Designated Hitter.
At this point, many should come to the realization that, in order for Eloy to be effective for a lineup throughout the season, he is going to have to become more of a DH. The current construction of the White Sox offer might not be the right fit for Eloy going forward.
This outfield, highlighted by Luis Robert, needs more athletes patrolling it. Over are the days where we witnessed an Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Andrew Vaughn outfield. With Jose Abreu unlikely to return, you could say that he obviously can just slide into the DH role, Vaughn moves to first and they can just go out and sign an outfielder.
Sure.
However, Eloy could bring them a return that helps them avoid claiming Elvis Andrus in a playoff run when they realize they don’t have the depth to compete. He could bring them a solid middle infielder, and net them a strong rotation option to help mitigate the uncertainty with Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito going forward.
Moving Eloy also opens up an outfield spot for their high-upside outfield prospect Oscar Colas. Penciling him into the everyday left field spot, and signing a much-needed left-handed outfield bat that moves Gavin Sheets into more of a depth role, will provide the White Sox with a more well-rounded roster at the big-league level to help them regain the crown in the AL Central.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinnati Reds
Alexis Diaz – RHP
This one was tough. That was until I remembered the going rate for late-inning bullpen pieces and saw the season that Alexis Diaz had for the Reds in 2022.
In the same season that he witnessed him brother dominate throughout the year, leading him to become the highest-paid relief pitcher in the history of baseball, the 1.0 fWAR Reds closer had become a staple at the back-end of a major league bullpen.
After skipping over Triple-A, the 32.5% K% that Diaz had this season would intrigue any team looking to go through the trade market when keeping up with the times in the game.
Solidifying the late innings of a game with strong relief pitcher options is what every contender is looking to do. For an organization, like the Reds, that are looking to continue building for the future, they could look to capitalize off of a strong season by Diaz in order to further build their system.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber – RHP
There was a myriad of ways I could have gone here. After some back and forth with other members of the Just Baseball staff, I decided on Shane Bieber. Here’s why.
There is no way anyone can deny the fact that Cleveland is a pitching factory. It seems as if they are spawning a new frontline pitcher each season. Now with the emergence of Triston McKenzie looking more like an ace each season, Shane Bieber becomes expendable prior to them needing to give him an extension.
With two more seasons of team control, Cleveland can afford to move Bieber for a return that puts their entire roster over the top. Combine that with the guarantee that they will have two future All-Star pitchers debut this season and Guardians fans will look back on this the same way they look back upon the Francisco Lindor trade.
A return package for Bieber will be substantial. A team looking for an ace will need to have a loaded farm system and, believe it or not, there may be some teams that could pull it off. A trade of this magnitude would require good, young, major league talent as well. It wont be easy, but it is definitely possible.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies
Brendan Rodgers – 2B/SS
The Rockies will find a way to surprise us again this offseason. Will they be able to top their Kris Bryant signing? Not likely. However, we could see them trade one of their middle infielders to try bringing in a starter via trade market rather than overpaying for one in free agency.
Brendan Rodgers has found himself in a weird situation in this organization ever since Trevor Story seemed to skip over him in the pecking order, reaching the major leagues before the former top prospect did.
Between Ezequiel Tovar and Adael Amador, the Rockies have their future middle infield already in-house as they look to try building a contender. Their biggest issue has always been trying to convince a top-end starter to sign in such a hitter-friendly environment. With Rodgers looking to be phased out of their future plans, he could be the piece used to get them the starting pitcher they’re looking for.
He isn’t going to bring them an ace but, in the right package, a solid number three starter isn’t out of the question.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers
Gregory Soto – LHP
Much like the Reds situation with Alexis Diaz, the Tigers have a similar situation with Gregory Soto.
Soto has been rumored in a lot of trades over the past couple of seasons and, with the price of reliable late-inning relief pitchers going up, Detroit could look to finally capitalize on Soto’s trade value. Not to mention the years of control he still has attached to him.
In the first offseason under their new regime, it is difficult to tell which way the Tigers will be headed as we transition into the 2023 season. With a few needs needed throughout the roster, a Soto trade could help mitigate some of that need. Granted, if they are looking to take advantage of a lowly AL Central, they will need a strong bullpen. If that is the case, it might behoove them to hold onto Soto right now and see how their season transpires toward the trade deadline.
Either way, Soto does posses a fair amount of value on the trade market for those looking for a flame-throwing left-hander at the back-end of their bullpen.
Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
Luis Garcia – RHP
The Astros find themselves in a great position heading into the offseason. Other than the fact that they are coming off a season where they won the World Series, their roster is well-positioned to go for it again next season, even if they weren’t to make any moves.
If they were looking to improve in one spot, I would highlight center field as their main position of need. With a plethora of arms in their organization, even if Justin Verlander was to depart, they still have the ammunition to go out and trade for a strong option at the position.
Luis Garcia is the perfect candidate for that.
His rookie season was impressive. Possessing an ERA, xERA, and FIP all under 4, the 24-year-old gave the Astros 155.1 solid innings in a rotation that was without Verlander back in 2021. Now, with the emergence of Framber Valdez, and the strong debut of Hunter Brown, the Astros could look to the trade market to get them their everyday center fielder heading into 2023.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates
Kansas City Royals
Scott Barlow – RHP
Well, what do you know? Another relief pitcher could be on the move this winter.
As much as I wanted to make Adalberto Mondesi the selection here, the reoccurring injury history makes him impossible to trade right now. That leaves Scott Barlow as the most valuable trade asset on Kansas City’s roster right now.
As they head in a new direction with new faces at the head of their Front Office and on-field personnel, the Royals have a strong core of young players that have already made their debuts in 2022. It is highly unlikely that any of them get traded. While starting pitching has been a concern for them in recent years, using Barlow as a trade piece to bring in another solid hitter to this lineup would be much needed.
A move similar to the one that got the Mariners Teoscar Hernandez is a possibility here as they look for a little more presence in their batting lineup.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels
Jo Adell – OF
It is no secret that Jo Adell seems to have fallen out of favor in the Angels organization. Between the struggles at the plate, and trips from Anaheim to the Salt Lake Bees, a change of scenery is much needed for this former top prospect.
The biggest issue with Adell is his approach at the plate. With such an aggressive nature, the strikeouts tend to pile up with ease and it doesn’t seem as if the Angels are quite fond of that by how they have bounced him around.
While the signing of Tyler Anderson should not prevent the Angels from going after another starter, I do not know if that is something they would consider in a return for Adell. However, with such a young player, the options for a potential suitor should be plentiful. There will likely be an OF-needy team that will take the chance on Adell.
Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Diego Cartaya – C
The Dodgers are entering this offseason with more question marks than we could remember.
Trea Turner is a free agent and Justin Turner will likely be out of LA. Walker Buehler will also likely be out all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
It begs the question, how are they going to fill these voids?
Many speculate that, if they cannot re-sign Turner, they will likely still be in play for another one of the premier shortstops available on the market. Center field is currently a question mark for them. But the biggest concern may be the starting rotation.
Their rotation will be led by Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Clayton Kershaw has signed a one-year deal to return, but how many innings can they realistically expect him to give them at this point?
Dustin May made a late-season return from his own elbow surgery and it is going to be hard to depend on him early in the year as he continues to build back up. Their farm system does have intriguing arms, but those aren’t the players that make up the rotation of a World Series hopeful ball club.
Blue-chip-catching prospect Diego Cartaya’s name has been thrown around in a lot of trade rumors over the years. He could, again, be used in trade talks to help them find another strong starting pitching option or even an everyday center fielder.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
Pablo Lopez – RHP
Sometimes the chalk choice is the right choice.
Pablo Lopez’s name has been thrown around to just about every team at this point. There’s a reason for that. The Marlins have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to starting pitching. With their dire need to fill their lineup with productivity, Lopez fits the bill as the perfect trade chip to net them that return.
Coming off a career-high in innings pitched, Pablo’s trade value may never be higher than what it is now. With as much pitching depth as they have, the Marlins should look to capitalize on Pablo’s strong season in order to help them solidify their lineup.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers
Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta – RHP
Like the Marlins, the Brewers have a plethora of good starting pitchers in their organization.
With their need to fill out a few holes in their lineup, one of their three horsemen could be used to do that. While Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff’s names have been mentioned a lot in rumors, I believe the most realistic arm that could be on the move is Freddy Peralta.
Peralta is only a year removed from his breakout season in 2021. After an injury-plagued 2022, Peralta is in line for a bounce-back opportunity going into next season. He does not have quite the track record you would hope to be acquiring in a trade, but the talent is there.
The Brewers could move on from Peralta and still have enough pitching depth to carry them throughout the season, even if they were to experience an injury.
Potential Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers
Minnesota Twins
Jorge Polanco – 2B/SS
The Twins find themselves in a weird situation heading into this offseason.
One year removed from seemingly going all-in, they failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were set on them and are likely looking up to Cleveland and the White Sox in the standings this upcoming season. If they decide to revamp their roster, Jorge Polanco, and his three years left of team control, would likely get them the return to do so.
Moving Polanco would allow for the Twins to give more consistent at-bats to Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon up the middle. They also have two prospects set to debut in 2023 that look to be the future at the positions for them. Austin Martin and Edouard Julien both had standout performances during the Arizona Fall League, leading many to believe that their debuts are right around the corner.
A trade including Polanco could get the Twins the high-level caliber arms that they desperately need.
Potential Suitors: Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners
New York Mets
Francisco Alvarez – C
Here is another name that had been mentioned a lot around the trade deadline this past season.
Alvarez really broke out this past season and looks to be well underway to living up to expectations… at the plate.
The biggest question mark surrounding him right now is whether he will be able to stay behind the dish long-term for the Mets. With James McCann the current starter at the position, moving Alvarez is not something Met fans are looking to do. However, if Alvarez isn’t the catcher of the future, and will be limited to more of a DH role, moving him now would be the best move for the Metropolitans.
There are a few ways they could look to go in terms of a return surrounding an Alvarez package. With deGrom uncertain to return, Bassitt going into free agency after declining his option, and Max Scherzer dealing with lingering injuries, a starting pitcher would likely be what the Mets go searching for. If a team is still willing to believe that Alvarez can play passable defense, they might be willing to take a chance.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees
Oswald Peraza – SS
Well Yankee fans, stop me if you’ve heard this before. Oswald Peraza is a coveted trade asset around the league.
Of every rumor floated around this organization, Peraza’s name is the one that other teams are looking to get in return. As recently as this past deadline where the Miami Marlins were rumored to be looking to acquire Peraza in a deal around Pablo Lopez.
While many Yankee fans have been clamoring for Peraza to be the everyday shortstop already, there’s always the hope they go out and sign a big name to fill the position. Doing so would allow them to use Peraza to sure up other areas of the roster.
In terms of a potential suitor, why not take a look at the catcher down in Oakland that has also been shopped around lately.
Potential Suitor: Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics
Sean Murphy – C
The last man standing.
Sean Murphy has seen his All-Star teammates move at a rapid pace as recently as last offseason where Matt Chapman, Matt Olsen, Frankie Montas, and Chris Bassitt have all been shipped off since then. With the A’s moving towards a retooling of their organization, Sean Murphy looks to be the next man out.
There are many organizations that are hopeful to acquire the services of Murphy to lock down the catcher position for them. The A’s would kick their revamp into the next gear by bringing in a substantial package for their backstop.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies
Mick Abel – RHP
The Phillies came up just short of winning the World Series this season. They were able to get strong contributions from everywhere in their lineup, and proved a lot of doubters wrong with their deep run.
Now, they are looking to make the next move to get over that hump.
Being that they are not shy from spending money, they could always go out and sign players if they are willing to pay the “Steve Cohen tax.” However, with the emergence of pitching prospect Andrew Painter, the former top arm in their system can now be used as a trade chip to help them target another arm for their big-league rotation. They could also look to go through the trade market to lock down their middle infield should they not sign one of the top options in free agency.
The former 15th overall pick of the 2020 draft has continued to steadily rise through this farm system. At 21 years old in Double-A, he more than held his own amongst the opposition in the league. Seeing that Andrew Painter has leaped over him, in terms of prospect rankings, in the Phillies system, they could be more willing to involve him in trade discussions than they were before.
Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds – OF
Another staple in league-wide trade discussions.
At this point, it is almost inevitable that the Pirates move on from Bryan Reynolds. No matter how many times they might refute the idea, the interest continues to grow around the league. Now might be the best time to, finally, make the move.
The switch-hitting center fielder has had a couple of up-and-down seasons in the past few years. However, that doesn’t stop the phone from ringing. For an organization that is looking to continue to build its already strong farm system, trading Reynolds for much-needed pitching talent would fare them well.
Potential Suitors: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays
San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. – SS/OF
This is the biggest wild card of the article. Also the most controversial.
When he is on the field, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most electric players to watch play the game on a nightly basis. We’re going into 2023 with him having missed this entire season between wrist surgery and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Not to mention the shoulder injury that also required surgery to repair a torn labrum.
After signing his monster 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021, the Padres were hoping that Tatis Jr. would be the face of their franchise and the game of baseball. To many, that contract might be immovable. Due to this, it will be hard to find a suitor that can take on the whole, if not the majority, of the deal. A trade surrounding the parameters of the Giancarlo Stanton move from Miami to New York is what the end result would be.
It’ll be considered a salary dump but, at the end of the day, it will provide the Padres front office the flexibility to lock up Juan Soto, possibly extend Josh Hader, and continue filling out the rest of their roster.
Potential Suitors: Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Luis Matos – OF
This past season was not too kind to Luis Matos. The Giants talented top prospect struggled to match the production from his impressive beginning to his young career.
At times, Matos has drawn comparisons to Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Many will obviously scoff at that, and for good reason. What this does is prove to those who doubt him what kind of talent he possesses.
Since the end of their season, there were already reports that the Giants were looking to make big moves this offseason. Whether via the free agent market or through a trade, the Giants seem ready to make moves.
With needs around the majority of the roster, Matos could be used to net the center fielder that they have been looking for. He could also be used to help bring in a top rotation mate to Logan Webb.
Either way, I do believe that a team would be willing to take the chance that Matos figures it out. A strong performance in the AFL might have helped soothe some of the worries he may have created in 2022.
Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates
Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic – OF
It’s no secret. Jarred Kelenic has seemed to have worn out his welcome in Seattle.
Between the consistent trips between Seattle and Tacoma, and the struggles prevalent throughout, Kelenic needs a fresh start. With the Mariners trading for Teoscar Hernandez, having their face of the franchise manning center field, Jesse Winker set to return next season, and their clear willingness to go out and make moves, I do not doubt that Kelenic can be used in trade talks to help bring in a strong upgrade at one of their positions in need of one.
Particularly someone to plug into second base.
Even through the struggles, although not many, Kelenic has shown flashes of the potential many witnessed throughout his accession through the minor leagues.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays
St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman – 2B/SS/3B/OF
Here is a name that might rub Cardinal fans the wrong way. Tommy Edman has been more than what they could have ever bargained for.
His ability to play above-average defense at multiple positions has allotted them so much positional flexibility to be able to make moves wherever they needed to.
For some time now, the Cardinals have been in need of another arm in their rotation. If a starter is mentioned in trade rumors, St. Louis is immediately brought up as a potential suitor for them. Now is their chance to go out and get their guy to man down their rotation. With Wainwright entering his final season, and Jack Flaherty struggling with staying on the field, Tommy Edman is the perfect option to help them acquire a top-end, controllable, starter to help them make a deep postseason run in 2023.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariner
Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Lowe – 2B/OF
As it stands right now, the Rays benefit the most from being able to move just about anyone they need to because of how deep their farm system is. No matter how many moves they make, there is always someone waiting in the wings to take over for the player moving on.
Brandon Lowe is another example of someone they might already have a replacement groomed for. 2022 was an injury-plagued season for Lowe as he was dealing with a lingering back issue all year. His positional flexibility to be able to play second base and a corner outfield spot serves him well and could have a lot of teams calling Tampa if they were to make him available.
With their ability to develop players at an incredible rate, the Rays can use Lowe to help them replace Kevin Kiermaier in center field, or even help them build their prospect farm even more.
Potential Suitors: Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays
Texas Rangers
Evan Carter – OF
Evan Carter is someone that few will not be familiar with and, by few, I mean those who don’t listen to The Call Up. His name has been mentioned quite a bit by Aram because of the sheer talent that he possesses. It is something that the Rangers noticed early when they took him out of high school in COVID-shortened MLB draft.
Even after missing a lot of the 2021 season because of a stress fracture in his back, Carter was able to pick up right where he left off for the Rangers. Now, he could be the headliner in a deal that could bring them the starting pitcher they desperately need.
The Rangers are going for it. There’s no denying that with the moves they have recently made. While they have high hopes for Carter going forward, making him available in trade talks can make all the difference in the caliber of an arm they can get in return.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins,
Toronto Blue Jays
Gabriel Moreno – C
The Blue Jays have already been active on the trade market and, with them still looking to fill some needs heading into 2023, they are likely to continue wheeling and dealing.
The need for another staring pitcher and a left-handed hitting center fielder has been mentioned quite a bit recently. Lucky for the Jays, they have an allotment of catchers that peak the interest of many other teams around the league. The one the might bring them the best return would likely be Gabriel Moreno.
After Adley, Moreno had been mentioned as one of the best catching prospects in all of baseball. His ability to put bat on ball, and drive it with force to all fields, pairs well with the above-average athleticism that has seen him play multiple positions throughout his time in the minor leagues. This potential future All-Star catcher would definitely help fill some of the voids on this roster.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
Victor Robles – 3B
This was by far the toughest assignment of this exercise. An organization that is looking to build for the future. After trading away Juan Soto, the valuable trade assets that teams would likely covet in a deal aren’t available to them. That leaves former top-prospect Victor Robles.
Robles has not been able to live up to the lofty expectations that were put on him while he was climbing through the Nationals system. With him and Soto being mentioned together a lot, it is not hard to imagine why.
For some time now, Robles has seemingly been the odd man out for this roster. While he may not have much trade value at the moment, a team looking for a speedy fourth outfielder could make the move for Robles if they believe he can still provide value for them at the big-league level.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres