Dynasty Mailbag: When Will Reds Promote Top Prospects?

7th homer of the year for @mattmclain_‼️ pic.twitter.com/BuifLlrYLQ — Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) April 29, 2023

He could also possibly go out to left field if needed because Stuart Fairchild shouldn’t limit anyone’s playing time. Fairchild is at his best as a fourth outfielder, so McClain could go out there and be solid. I don’t know why McLain isn’t up. He’s ready, and he’s destroying Triple-A. He’s hitting .300/.435/.570 with seven homers and eight steals in Triple-A. Call him up already, Cincy.

Who is a potential trade target for the Reds to possibly move prospects for when their window opens? — Jace (Reds enjoyer) (@OfficiallyJace) May 1, 2023

This is a tough one because I don’t know when the Reds will be good again. They are, however, rather lucky they play in the NL Central, where a team legally has to win that division. Their window looks like it will be open in two years, so that makes projecting players for them that much harder. Let’s mention someone on a team that is both cheap and far away from their competitive window being opened (*cough cough* Oakland A’s *cough cough*).

Maybe the Reds could live the Miller High Life? Mason Miller, if he holds up, could be the exact type of player for the Reds to target. In two years, he would be getting ready to be arbitration-eligible, and that means the Athletics would have to spend real money on him. Which, let’s face it, they won’t. Outside of that, it is so hard to project these sorts of things. Maybe Riley Greene? Because who knows with the Tigers and where they will be in two years. If you think my prospect analysis is bad, projecting trades is something I am somehow worse at.

Have you got anything on Blake Dunn of the Dayton Dragons? he’s old for the level due to injuries but has been good when healthy. has been very good this season. — Krazzy-K (@KerrickMelvin) May 2, 2023

Blake Dunn is a bit old for the level at 24, but you mentioned he has been injured. So, I don’t tend to fully dismiss players like that if they have injuries. Dunn has looked good, showing the tools that made him an interesting prospect out of Western Michigan.

The arm was one of the best I have seen from a draft prospect; truly an elite arm for the outfield. I ultimately think the upside here is a fourth outfielder. He can play any of the outfield spots and has enough power and speed to be able to help out in a pinch.

What was Aram thinking when he left Christian Encarnacion-Strand off his top 100 list? — Krazzy-K (@KerrickMelvin) May 2, 2023

That is something you have to talk to Aram about. I do, however, agree with Aram that Christian Encarnacion-Strand isn’t a top 100 prospect. It is difficult to include first basemen in a top 100 list, particularly in a real-life context.