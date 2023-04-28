Dr. Chuck Thigpen on Arm Health in the Age of the Pitch Clock

The human arm is a magical instrument. Under the right circumstances, it has all the necessary components to hurl 100-mph fastballs and mind-bending curves. That shouldn’t be possible. Anyone who has watched a major league pitcher throwing in slow motion knows exactly what I mean.

Dr. Chuck Thigpen developed his passion for this extraordinary appendage during his time at the University of North Carolina, where he completed his PhD in Human Movement Science. UNC just so happens to be the alma mater of pitchers like Zac Gallen and Daniel Bard, and fittingly, it’s also where Dr. Thigpen discovered his fondness for baseball, a fondness that has only grown throughout his career as an athletic trainer and clinical research scientist. He currently works as the Head of Clinical Excellence for ATI Physical Therapy.

When I spoke with him last Friday, Dr. Thigpen expressed his agreement that pitching practically defies the laws of physics. In his expert opinion, it’s hard to believe the arm doesn’t just “fall right off” considering what a pitcher has to do. Perhaps he was exaggerating the slightest bit with that assessment, but the point still stands. After all, some of his latest research (alongside Dr. Ellen Shanley) has focused on identifying risk factors for arm injury in pitchers and preventing recurrent injuries. He knows better than almost anyone how difficult and dangerous professional pitching can be.

“It’s not if you’ve had an arm injury,” he explains. “It’s just ‘how many?’ and ‘when was the last one?'”