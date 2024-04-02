Dominic Canzone Is Set for a Breakout Year With the Mariners

Canzone Has Never Had an Issue Hitting

After hitting .354 with a 1.065 OPS for the Reno Aces (the Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate) in 2023, Canzone was dealt to Seattle in a package for Paul Sewald at the trade deadline. He then showed flashes of imposing power with the Mariners that he’s hoping to maintain over a full season in 2024.

Canzone has never had an issue hitting. He crushed the baseball throughout his three years at Ohio State (OPS of .848, .843 and 1.064, respectively), and posted a total OPS of .850 or better in each of his minor league seasons.

Once he reached the show, Canzone barreled up the ball at a quality rate and struck out less than 20% of the time in his first 59 big league contests.

However, in the end, Canzone put up just a .657 OPS in his first major league stint, proving that there is still work to be done.

A Phenomenal Spring

Canzone turned some heads very early this spring and continued making his mark throughout the Cactus League season.

He got down to Arizona early to begin training with new offensive coordinator Brant Brown and the rest of Seattle’s hitting staff. Most notably, he worked to take the crouch out of his stance. Doing so has allowed him more time to recognize pitches out of the hand.