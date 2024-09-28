Dodgers Notebook: Playoff Rotation and Ohtani’s Postseason Preview

Thursday’s win over the San Diego Padres secured the National League West for the Los Angeles Dodgers and took a load off manager Dave Roberts.

“I’m excited that tonight, it’s not like a do-or-die game,” he said before the Dodgers 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

The division pennant is Los Angeles’ third in a row and 11th in the past 12 seasons. Despite this dominance, the team has only one World Series ring — which came in the 60-game pandemic-shortened season of 2020 — to show for it’s regular season success.

At 96-64 (.600), the Dodgers are 2.0 games ahead of the 94-66 Philadelphia Phillies for best record in the NL with a magic number of 1. The path to the World Series becomes easier as the no. 1 seed and when having home field advantage through the Championship Series, but Roberts isn’t actually concerned with that.