Did the Astros “Get Lucky” Against the Yankees in Game 2?

"I think even [Bregman] will admit it, he didn't really hit it well off the bat. But he hit it well enough to get it out"



– Kyle Higashioka on Alex Bregman's 3-run home run pic.twitter.com/gFEXq4x6L0 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 21, 2022

While he didn’t hit it hard, Bregman did hit it in the right place, skying the pitch with a launch angle of 36 degrees to the shortest part of the ballpark down the line in left field, where it is only 315 feet to the fence. Because of the placement of the ball, Bregman’s 360-foot homer cleared the wall by a wide margin and put the Astros in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game.

Still, it is worth noting that Bregman’s home run was lucky in the sense that it only had an expected batting average of .040. That is just about 870 points lower than the expected batting average of Aaron Judge’s flyout in the eighth inning, which Severino is referring to, that had an exit velo of over 106 mph.

And the city of Houston exhaled all at the same time 😅



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/xOqfi2YKuG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2022

Despite being hit with an exit velocity that was roughly 15 mph harder, with a solid launch angle of 28 degrees, Judge’s flyout in the eighth inning traveled 15 feet less than Bregman’s at 345 feet. Judge also hit it towards a deeper part of the ballpark in right field, where Kyle Tucker was able to make a nice play on the ball to keep it in the yard.

With an expected batting average of .910, we watched one of the very few instances where Judge’s hard-hit ball didn’t result in a hit. This was really the story of the night for Judge, who also had a 111.7 mph line drive in the second inning that had an expected batting average of .810, yet was hit right at the Astros center fielder Chas McCormick.

In four at-bats, Judge hit the ball over 100 mph each time, with his “softest” hit ball falling for his only hit, a 101.4 mph single. There is a reason why it is called “expected” batting average, as there is no exact science to baseball. Judge’s single had an expected batting average of .250 but fell for a hit.

While the batted ball data could certainly paint a dubious picture, it is unfair to Bregman and the Astros to suggest any foul play was involved in what was unquestionably bad luck for the Yankees. Baseball is a game full of bad breaks, and the Yankees just happen to be getting the short end of the stick in this series so far.