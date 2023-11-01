Cleveland Guardians Offseason Outlook for 2023-24 Free Agency

Coming off a year that saw them fall one game short of advancing to the ALCS with one of the youngest rosters in baseball, the Cleveland Guardians took a step back in 2023.

Of course, the Guardians battled the injury bug this season and went long stretches without some of their top contributors, but when all was said and done this year, they simply didn’t score enough runs.

In 2022, Cleveland found offensive success by striking out the least in MLB, despite finishing bottom-five in isolated power. However, in 2023, a similar formula didn’t get the job done. The Guardians’ wRC+ dropped from 101 to 92, and they scored 36 fewer runs.

The good news in Cleveland is that its pitching staff finished top-10 in runs allowed for the second straight season, and a number of young arms emerged as reliable long-term options.