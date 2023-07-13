Cincinnati Reds Second Half Predictions

“America’s Team” has gone from 2022 seller and bottom feeder to first place at the break. Sitting nine games over .500, the Reds have been one of, if not the, biggest surprise in baseball. The offense has been buzzing led by younger players and the pitching staff has done enough to win games.

For the first time in a decade, the Reds look like they are legitimate contenders. Sure, they made the 2020 playoffs, but let’s be honest. The 2023 roster has more talent, and a big second half is just around the corner.

Reds Acquire Pitching at the Deadline

Cincinnati has somehow won a lot of games started by Ben Lively, Luke Weaver, and other castoffs, for lack of a better term. For the first time in far too long, the Reds are in a position where they could add more than just depth players to gear up for a playoff run.

Brandon Williamson, Graham Ashcraft, and Andrew Abbott have all had their moments, and Abbott looks like a bona fide top three starter. However, the Reds are in a position with their farm system where they can acquire a veteran to strengthen the rotation, and depth, and not have to part with a top 10 prospect. Even with the improvements Williamson and Ashcraft have flashed, you are banking on a lot to go right if you do not add.