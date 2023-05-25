Ranking All the Current White Sox Uniforms From Worst to Best

5. Alternate Black

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 26: Closing pitcher Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after the last out against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Indians 5-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This uniform is just sort of boring. I don’t mind it, and it fits the White Sox modern style with the grey pants, but it doesn’t offer much. The black jersey with the grey pants works well but offers nothing unique. It’s a clean concept that works and is different enough from the two main uniforms to be interesting.

The logo and number on the front are standard, but the sleeves’ patches make the jersey stand out a bit more for sure. These uniforms work, but they represent more of the mediocre present White Sox than the historic elements brought out by the other regularly worn sets. This alternate is far from a bad uniform, but it isn’t at the level of some of these next ones in my opinion.

4. Road Grey

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases on an RBI double off the bat of Luis Robert #88 during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

It hurt me to rank this set fourth on this list because the cursive “Chicago” is one of the best fonts on any jersey in baseball. This road uniform is a classic that the team has been wearing for upwards of thirty years and for a good reason. They fit the team well, and the all-grey look is something that doesn’t always work, but it does here.

The understated stripes of black and white on the sleeves add another dimension to the look that elevates it without taking the focus away from the cursive letters. These are simple and classic, but they’re still an excellent option and one of the best grey uniforms in the league.

T-2. Throwbacks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run in the 5th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Some White Sox fans are not going to like this ranking at all. I honestly believe that the top three on this list are interchangeable and really just represent different eras of baseball and White Sox history. They’re all different but amazing in their own ways.

This jersey is totally different in color and style from the modern White Sox look, but it perfectly represents the era of baseball before black, white, and grey became the colors of the team. The “SOX across the chest is great, and the blue and red are bold enough to make the letters pop even more without doing too much. This look is simple, but it shows what that era of baseball was all about and should continue to be the Sunday uniform in Chicago for a long time.