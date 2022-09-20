Carlos Rodón Bet on Himself and Won

Potential, Potential, Potential

Drafted third overall in 2014 out of NC State, Carlos Rodón was expected to become co-aces with Chris Sale in Chicago the second he was drafted. He breezed through the minors in 2014, pitching in nine games and carving his way to a 2.92 ERA with 38 strikeouts in just 24.2 innings. After just two starts in Triple-A in 2015, Rodón made his way to Chicago.

The control was always an issue and persisted in his rookie season, but Rodón’s electric stuff helped him pitch to a 3.75 ERA over 139.1 innings as a rookie. At the time, it seemed like Rodón was on pace to follow teammate Chris Sale’s trajectory and ascend to the top of Chicago’s rotation.

In 2016, Rodón began the season atop the rotation next to Chris Sale. While he improved his K/9 and BB/9 rates that season, he also allowed more than double the home runs from the year prior, giving up 23 longballs. While this season shouldn’t have been seen as a major setback, it also can’t be considered a step forward as he finished the 2016 season with a 4.04 ERA over 165 innings.

In the following two seasons in Chicago, hopes were still sky high for Rodón, but this is where things got a bit shaky for him.

If Only He Was Healthy

From 2017-2019, Carlos Rodón was only able to appear in a total of 39 games due to numerous injuries and eventual Tommy John surgery just over a month into the 2019 season.

There was never a doubt that when at his best Rodón had stuff that was on par with the best. However, following his first two seasons, he was really never able to stay on the field long enough to stay productive. And even when active, he was rarely at his best.