Biggest Stories From the Arbitration Filing Deadline

Thursday afternoon was the deadline for MLB teams and players to come to agreements before exchanging figures for salary arbitration. All but 22 players have now agreed to salaries for the upcoming season.

Although the filing deadline is in the rearview mirror, teams and players can continue negotiations. Still, the deadline provides a much clearer sense of each team’s payroll picture for 2024. Most arbitration-eligible players have signed new contracts, and of those that haven’t, they will either: (a) earn the salary they filed for, (b) earn the salary their team filed for, or (c) earn a salary somewhere in between, if the two sides reach a deal before a hearing.

Here are the biggest surprises and most interesting news items from the arbitration filing deadline.

Juan Soto Surpasses Shohei Ohtani

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto avoided arbitration with the Yankees on Thursday, agreeing to a $31 million contract for 2024. He will make $1 million more than Shohei Ohtani earned last season, officially breaking the record for the largest single-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.