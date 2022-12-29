Best Remaining Free Agents At Each Position And Where They Might Land

Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon are Yankees. Carlos Correa is probably going to be a Met and Michael Conforto finally found a team! The Rangers are building a sneaky good rotation. A lot of teams have been busy, but there are a few gems that remain!

The marquee players have all signed, and we’ve even seen a few trades. With that said, plenty of valuable players are still available that fit enough teams who need to spend. We’ll list the best players at each position and my educated guess of where they are going.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez

The 30-year-old catcher is not what he once was, but he can still be a valuable player for a team in 2023. We most likely will never see Sanchez replicate his 2017 season, where he rocked a 131 wRC+ with 33 home runs, but he’s still a good enough catcher to warrant a starting role. He improved on defense from 2021, recording a positive defensive WAR with one defensive run saved. He also had bad batted-ball luck from last year, contributing to the lack of power.

Sanchez is a catcher who should age well with the new rule changes involving robot umpires. His arm strength is still in the league’s upper echelon, and I believe he has 20-25 home run power. The Red Sox’s catching situation is less desirable, and they could use a bat, Sanchez checks both boxes.