Best MLB Player Props for May 19, 2023

The play: Ryan Mountcastle over 1.5 TBs

Ryan Mountcastle faces Yusei Kikuchi today, but not the Kikuchi he is used to seeing. Kikuchi has had somewhat of a resurgence early this season by increasing his off-speed usage which has been decently effective. But he is still allowing plenty of barrels and hard hits, where he ranks in the 17th and 12 percentile respectively.

That should play to the strengths of Mountcastle, who also happens to be 4-for-9 with 3 home runs lifetime off Kikuchi. Even in the at-bats that were void of a result for Mountcastle, you can see plenty of 90+ MPH exit velocity. Another plus side to Mountcastle in this matchup relies in his chase rate, which ranks only in the 3rd percentile in the league and is typically the reason for his struggles in certain matchups.

A big adjustment Kikuchi has made this year has been in his walk rate, as he has only surrendered 8 in just over 41 IP so far this season. That is good for a 1.73 BB/9 compared to his whopping 5.19 of last season. Kikuchi filling the zone for a guy like Mountcastle, who sees him well is a massive asset in this matchup.