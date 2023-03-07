Best 2023 MLB Season Long Props: Noah Syndergaard (ERA)

There was a time where Noah “Thor” Syndergaard had some of the most overpowering stuff in baseball. In 2015, as a Rookie of the Year contender he helped the Mets reach the World Series. The following season he threw for 183.2 innings and finished with a 2.60 ERA, which ultimately led him to get votes for not only the CY Young, but also the MVP.

Since then, unfortunately injuries have been the story of Syndergarrd’s career. In 2017 he tore his right lat muscle which costed him most of the season. In 2020 during spring training he had elbow discomfort which led to him having Tommy John Surgery, costing him the next two seasons.

In 2022, between stints with the Los Angeles Angels and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, Thor threw 134.2 innings and finished with a 3.94 ERA. His once 98 mph fastball was averaging out at 94 MPH. We saw his strikeout rate go from a once 29.3% in 2016 to just a 16.8% last season.

During this offseason he signed a one-year $13 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reportedly had bigger contract offers, but he felt the Dodgers could help him get back to his previous self.