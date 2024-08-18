Bailey Ober Has Been the Twins’ Best Pitcher for Two Months Now

Ober is a very unique pitcher. Standing at 6-foot-9, he is one of the tallest hurlers in the game today. However, unlike a lot of history’s great giants on the mound, Ober does not have an overpowering fastball. Instead, he uses his massive frame to get near league-best extension and to snap off breaking and offspeed pitches.

Best qualified ERA in MLB over past 2 months:



Bailey Ober with a 1.76 ERA pic.twitter.com/u6NfCj8opK — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 12, 2024

In fact, Ober’s breaking pitch run value is in the 79th percentile, while his offspeed run value is in the top 1% of the game, sitting in the 99th percentile. These offerings help Ober get his 33% chase percentage, which is in the top 11% of the league.

As one would expect, such a high chase rate also puts Ober in the top quarter of the league in terms of strikeout rate and whiff rate.

It is also important to note that these numbers are not a fluke – many of Ober’s expected statistics are actually better than his results-based statistics. His xERA and xBA of 3.38 and .220, respectively, are both stellar marks for a starting pitcher.

Ober is also masterful at limiting hard contact, as his hard-hit percentage is in the upper third of the league, and his average exit velocity is in the 80th percentile. He is able to keep hitters off balance well given the 12-mph variance between his hardest and slowest offerings. Each of his pitches occupies a different velocity band, making him very difficult to time.

The steady improvement in Ober’s game since his 2021 debut has been relatively simple. He has thrown his worst pitch, his fastball, less and less each season. While the secret to unlocking a talented young arm is not always as simple as “throw your good pitches more,” that has been the case for Bailey Ober.