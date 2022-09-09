Dominant Start From Astros Hunter Brown Headlines Big Week of Pitching Debuts

Brown’s fastball stays up longer than Duran thought it would

When you hear a fastball described as “high spin” or with “ride”, the video above is exactly why those two characteristics are so coveted. Naturally, Duran expects this fastball to drop into the strike zone, but Brown’s heater possesses more life than the average fastball and stays on a line above the zone.

Similar to what the pitch achieved with Seager, Duran is now cognizant of the potential that Brown could go back up there again after his half-hearted swing.

Instead, Duran gets a 92 mph slider which he likely thought was a fastball until it was much too late. When a hitter feels rushed by a fastball, they often feel like they have to make their swing decisions a bit earlier. The earlier the swing decision, the more likely it is going to be the wrong decision.

Brown also has a split-change that he will sprinkle in, but it lags behind his other three offerings. There’s not necessary a massive need for Brown to develop the changeup because of the effectiveness his curveball has against lefties as well as his comfort to mix in both breaking balls to both lefties and righties.

The Astros have done an incredible job developing pitchers over the last few years and Brown looks to be the latest example. His outing against the Rangers is likely a taste of more to come. He still has his moments where the command can go to the wayside like many young pitchers, but I think we can get used to this version of Hunter Brown.

Louie Varland Impresses In Big League Cameo

5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Desperate for starting pitching due to a litany of injuries, the Twins promoted 24-year-old starter Louie Varland to make a spot start against the Yankees. Aside from a homer allowed to Aaron Judge (who he also struck out), Varland was as good as could be.