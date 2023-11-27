An Ode to Blaseball: The Perfect Embodiment of Geek and Baseball Culture Alike

Felix Kramer, former director of program management at The Game Band emphasizes how astounding the initial surge in popularity was. And it started, as viral things sometimes do, with unforeseen hilarity.

“I always joked that the number one moment that I was like ‘Oh no, this is gonna be something’ is when discord users discovered that the speech-to-text for everybody option was still on. And suddenly Sam’s computer just started talking because every single message was being read aloud. And I was like, ‘You sweet summer baby, you did not set up the discord for a popular thing,” they say. “And in that moment I was like, oh, we need to shift…it’s a measurement that requires us to think about this as a community and not just like a simulation that we’re running with silly outputs.”

The Sam in question was, of course, Sam Rosenthal, the founder of The Game Band. He, like the rest of the staff, emphasized how truly out-of-nowhere the whole thing was. In fact, it was originally meant to be a side project. And furthering the unexpected nature, morbidly enough, was that Blaseball first started right before the COVID-19 pandemic first kicked into full gear.

Bria Davis, community director at The Game Band, attested to this, saying “I think in a time where so many of us felt so powerless and out of control, baseball was this place where people could show up, have human connection, and at time that they were feeling isolated and feel a sense of agency, and control the experience they were building for themselves in a way that they didn’t have at the time.”

Blaseball didn’t just receive viral attention, but critical acclaim as well.

But it was also the subtext of what was going on that contributed to the vibe as well. “And then I think as the pandemic also revealed a lot of, um, flaws, we’ll say in our structures here — in the United States, at least — that finding a game that speaks to that feeling of confusion and outrage that a lot of people experienced and hurt a lot of people in our communities,” she says.

And the word “community” might be the most astonishing thing about Blaseball. It became the kind of thing you see for a cult-classic show, like Freaks & Geeks or Firefly, except it was instantaneous. On top of the stats from earlier, there were charities, merch, fan art, a card game, and even a cover of a Nirvana song replacing the words with Blaseball terminology. People felt like they were part of something bigger. And they were right.