ALDS Playoff Preview: Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

For the first time in 19 years, the Minnesota Twins have not only won a playoff game, but they were able to win a playoff series. Now the Twins have the opportunity to get somewhere they haven’t been in 21 years, the American League Championship Series.

Standing in the Twins way from advancing to the ALCS is a team that has made it to the ALCS in each of the last six seasons and has represented the American League in the World Series four times during that span. The Houston Astros.

The reigning World Series champs certainly look more vulnerable than they have in the past, but leaning on their experience, there is every chance Houston is primed to make another run.

Meanwhile one of the biggest sub-plots of this series is the fact that Carlos Correa gets the chance to play against his former team. Correa was great on the big stage during his time with the Astros, but has struggled through a career-worst season this year.