ALCS Preview: Yankees VS. Astros

Here it is. The long-awaited chapter three of this Yankees Astros saga is finally happening in the 2022 ALCS. These are two teams that have become bitter rivals over the past few seasons, and this is the third time in the last six years that we will witness these two baseball giants duke it out.

These two teams finished as the two top dogs in the American League this season. It’s fitting that they’ve made it this far. Houston finished as the top seed, winning the AL West with a staggering 106 wins, good for the second-most in baseball. The Yankees seemed to be on that same pace in the first half, but only finished with 99 wins, claiming the AL East title.

Both teams were able to rest during the Wild Card round with the newly implemented playoff system where the top seeds receive first round byes. Houston was able to fend off the young Mariners with due diligence, while the Guardians pushed New York to a five-game-set that just concluded yesterday.

The Astros went down early in Game 1 against the Mariners, striking in the late innings, and a Yordan Alvarez home run sent the Mariners packing in the ninth inning. Alvarez was the hero yet again in Game 2, launching yet another home run off Mariners ace Luis Castillo in the seventh inning to give them the lead.