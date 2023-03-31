AL Central Predictions: Guardians, White Sox, Twins, Royals, Tigers

The season is finally upon us! Everything that we love about baseball season from the smell of hot dogs to big home runs is back. Coming off an incredible World Baseball Classic and with new rules being implemented, the hype around this season is higher than it has been in some time.

With the season finally here, it’s time to look into what the 2023 season may bring us. There will be some performances that happen just as we expect, but others will shock us.

The American League Central was flipped on its head last season after the Guardians ran away with the division following a 2021 season that was dominated by the White Sox. This division appeared to be more of a two-team race between the rebound-hopeful White Sox and the Guardians, but the Twins ended up retaining Carlos Correa while bringing in Pablo Lopez and others to bolster their pitching.

The Royals and Tigers are still in their rebuilding stage, but they’ve got some young talent that will continue to develop and they both have the ability to be more competitive this coming season.