Aaron Judge Breaks Roger Maris’ Franchise and AL Home Run Record

Judge has legitimately posted video game numbers in 2022. Now 62 home runs with a 207 wRC+, which would be the 21st-highest total in a single season ever. An average MLB player is posting a .703 OPS in 2022. Aaron Judge is slugging .686. That’s physically unheard of. His on-base percentage is 20 points above the next competitor. Judge has accumulated an fWAR of 11.4. The last time we saw a player post that kind of number was back in 2004 with the great Barry Bonds. He’s a living cheat code.

This home run record has been broken before. The trio of Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Bary Bonds have all reached this legendary mark. However, all three have heavily been linked to PEDs. I refuse to discredit the achievements of these legendary players but let’s give Judge credit. This is the American League home run record. I refuse to pick a side in this argument, but we cannot discredit what Judge just did tonight.

The entirety of my generation were still toddlers when these achievements were being accomplished. Now, as a 22-year-old, I will be able to tell my kids, and my grandkids, that I witnessed Aaron Judge break the all-time AL home run record. And regardless of what Judge does throughout the rest of his career, this accomplishment takes home the cake. He should be incredibly proud.

Judge is a humble character. Throughout this entire race he’s refused to show even a tad bit of emotion. Post-game interviews following numerous Judge homers included him praising his teammates above all else. He spoke about the team before himself. All everyone wanted to talk about was this historic race, but he remained a class act throughout the process. Rarely during his multiple home run trots would you even see a smile out of him. No fancy bat flips, no over the top celebrations, just business as usual. While the entire nation had their eyes on him, he never once made it about himself. He reminds many Yankees fans, like myself, of The Captain, Derek Jeter.

After Judge roped the ball over the left field fence, it was legendary. As he rounded third base, he pointed to his parents, who have attended nearly every game over the past two weeks, finally cracked a smile as he rounded third base, and landed at home plate where his teammates were ready to give him all the love in the world.

AARON JUDGE HAS DONE IT!!!



HE BREAKS THE ALL-TIME AL HOME RUN RECORD WITH HIS 62ND HOMER OF THE YEAR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Y74k7phE1 — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) October 5, 2022

The closest any player has come to the Maris record recently was Giancarlo Stanton back in 2017. He smoked 59 home runs, just missing the record by two. Guess who was the first player to congratulate Judge on breaking the record? Giancarlo Stanton.