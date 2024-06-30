How Run Differential Tells the Truth and Helps Fantasy Managers

In today’s MLB environment, every team is trying to get the most out of its analytics department. Here are a few interesting facts about run differential and why we need to start paying attention to it more often. In a year where offense has been down overall, teams are starving for extra runs. Those extra runs could be the difference when it comes to winning your fantasy leagues.

In this piece, I will be focusing in-depth on four different teams and what their run differential tells us. Should we invest our time into buying players from certain teams? Which teams should we stay away from? How about the ones we’re on the fence about?

Let’s start with the basics. Run differential is a cumulative team statistic that combines offensive and defensive scoring. It is calculated by subtracting runs allowed from runs scored.

The best thing about run differential is that it’s the greatest predictor of overachievers and underachievers. A team is in the black (or often green) if they score more runs than they allow. However, if they allow more runs than they’ve scored, they will find themselves in the red.